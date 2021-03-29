By Jacobs Odongo Seaman More by this Author

Take injuries more seriously, women in football, Afcon 2019 finals in Egypt – against Burkina Faso,

Nothing brings more pride to a sportsperson than pulling on the national team colours to represent their country. Many times sportsmen and women in football are willing to go the extra mile for this.

World over, there are players who have had to take painkillers or play while unfit for their country. It’s good and inspiring when some players want to give something until they “cannot walk any more.”

Except that there are times when pushing the bar too hard can hurt the team instead.

Ahead of the Cranes hosting of Burkina Faso last week, several players were struggling for fitness. At least four them started the game, including Abdu Lumala whose heavily strapped right thigh was telling.

That the speedy midfielder turned out a shadow of the revelation he was – at Afcon 2019 finals in Egypt – against Burkina Faso, his first on home soil, was no surprise. Lumala was struggling for fitness.

But not to crucify him, it was a chance for that long-awaited home bow and he must have believed that he could still give something to get the dream done.

But it’s not always the case. The disastrous Chan campaign in Cameroon, for instance, featured several unfit players who boarded the flight for either the allowances or selfishly hoping to market themselves.

This continues to be the case. And, sadly, it costs the team a chance to call up genuinely fit and more deserving players who would give the team better performance. It’s a question of responsibility that starts with the player, not the technical team.

