Tale of decline clouds SC Villa trip to Ondu

Familiar problems. Goal-shy and troubled Onduparaka host the Jogoos who appear to have forgotten how to crow in recent weeks to leave the Greenlight clash delicately balanced

By Elvis Senono More by this Author

Soltilo Bright Stars striker Samuel Ssekamatte yesterday celebrated the Pilsner Player of the Month after scoring six goals in as many games in April.

“It shows that when you remain patient and continue to work hard you get your reward,” he said with a soft smile at the brief award ceremony in Lugogo.

And as Onduparaka host SC Villa at the Greenlight Stadium, Arua, in one of four games that kick-start matchday 23 of the Startimes Uganda Premier League, both could have done with a forward of such statistics and his burly size.

The striker’s tally of six goals is more than the two clubs have scored over their previous 11 games combined.

SC Villa have scored twice in their past six league encounters with Onduparaka, faring slightly better with three in the past five.

Their problems in front of goal seem to represent the wider deficiencies both teams have with their squads.

And while Onduparaka will rightly counter that in the seven-goal Kabon Living they have a regular scorer, the team’s tally of 22 goals from as many games is the second lowest in the top division. Only Busoga United are worse with 19.

Last week, forward Moses Okot quit the club citing personal reasons to join former interim head coach Mubaraka Wamboya, who had quit the club citing unfavourable working conditions.

This followed a working relationship of one month with current head coach Joseph Mutyaba, who came in with his assistant Luis Kizito.

After a bright start in which he was unbeaten in three games – including two wins – the club has faded, losing their past five league games to drop to 13th.

The position is just a place and four points off Kyetume, the team that occupies the final relegation spot with eight games left to play.

Blunt Jogoos

SC Villa have not been as bad but a combination of bluntness in attack, a conservative approach and consistently poor welfare has derailed them this season.

They finished third last season but are currently seventh and 14 points off the top three teams.

Head coach Edward Kaziba, however, insisted after the goalless draw against URA that he sees progress.

“We have a very young team and so you expect some inconsistency but I see progress,” he asserted.

His team is just below Bright Stars who are sixth and will count themselves as favourites to win at home against Mbarara City today.

Express, URA, Police and Wakiso Giants have all not left the Kavumba Recreation Centre with smiles after facing the Baker Mbowa-coached side.

Mbowa won the coach of the month accolade for April.

Uganda Premier League

TODAY | MACHDAY 23 - 4PM

Busoga United vs. Wakiso Giants

Bright Stars vs. Mbarara City

UPDF vs. Myda

Onduparaka vs. SC Villa

Last six meetings

14/3/2021 SC Villa 1-0 Onduparaka

19/2/2020 SC Villa 1-0 Onduparaka

18/11/2019 Ondu 1-3 SC Villa

27/3/2019 Ondu 2-1 SC Villa

3/10/2018 SC Villa 0-1 Onduparaka

12/3/2017 SC Villa 4-1 Onduparaka

essenono@ug.nationmedia.com