Tale of two penalties as Mali beat Tunisia at Cup of Nations

Zambian referee Janny-Sikazwe triggered furious reactions from the Tunisian team and its supporters after he blew the final whistle with some time left on the clock. PHOTO/SCREENGRAB/ESPN

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A strong and athletic Mali side, whose line-up included six players based in Europe's big five leagues, were the better team on balance. 

Mali beat title hopefuls Tunisia 1-0 in a match that was a tale of two penalties on Wednesday as the Africa Cup of Nations moved to Limbe in Cameroon's southwest, a region on edge due to the conflict led by anglophone separatists.

