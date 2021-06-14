Talent too big, end Synergy unbeaten run in semifinal

By George Katongole More by this Author

Synergy were desperately close to becoming the invincible side of this season’s Futsal Super League on their debut season but small mistakes in an otherwise a brilliant game will haunt the Masaka-based youth team after losing 4-3 against Big Talent.

Brian Ssenyondo was the architect of what could have been the team’s greatest achievement in the fast-paced five-a-side football, inspiring Synergy out of the regular season uneaten until some late magic and a bit of luck from Big Talent saw them miss the trophy.

Synergy scored two early goals and were marching to victory when Mohammed Ssembatya’s charges, who were a man less, capitalised in the second period to equalise. A rare late goal from Herbert Atuhaire secured the team owned by singer Eddy Kenzo a place in the finals in their debut season.

“We had a plan for them but when we fell behind, we had to re-organise and I am happy it paid off. They pressed but lacked vitality to hold on,” Ssembatya said after the game.

Shot in the foot

Big Talent have had possibly the finest squad throughout the shortened season, producing probably the most exciting player Farouk Tumwesigye while pushing established teams to the fringes.

They lost just once during the penultimate round of the regular season but came back to stop another unbeaten side, Mengo, to book a place in the final.

Synergy were solid on Saturday but committed many mistakes to shoot themselves in the foot.

“I think inexperience cost us. We did so well throughout the season and tried really hard to win this game but unfortunately we lost it at the end. Maybe winning made my players complacent,” Ssenyondo said.

Big Talent meet Park in Saturday’s final. Park, who have blown hot-and-cold, saw off Mengo 1-0 in the other semifinal.

“It is really disappointing for any team to go down like that. We tried our best but we were not good enough,” Mengo coach Ismail Ssendege said.

His side missed a penalty and attempts to secure a sixth foul for another penalty did not yield.

While Park captain Idd Babu concedes that they are ready for the final, he is not content with their defending.

“Playing in the final is a dream considering how we started. But now the momentum shifts. I don’t think I am happy with our defending. That is what we have to do better in the final,” Babu said.

Big Talent play Park at Old Kampala Sports Arena in the final on Saturday.

Futsal Super League

Semifinal RESULTS

Mengo 0-1 Park

Synergy 3-4 Big Talent

Classification semis

Aidenal 6-2 Yeak Kabowa

Kisenyi 4-5 KJT

Final | Saturday

Park vs. Big Talent

Classification games

Aidenal vs. KJT

Mengo vs. Synergy

Yeak Kabowa vs. Kisenyi

