Talking points: Uganda vs. Mozambique

Chan is gone, back to default

The African Nations Championships (Chan) came with their restrictions but as soon as they ended, fans were back to default.

Vuvuzelas and whistles were almost in full force.

But the fans that jumped from various sections of the stadium, especially 4 and 6, to 5 hit an all-time low.

Fufa, and indeed Caf before, chose Section 5 for the silver ticket holders in the view that apart from the VIPs, these would alongside the media, have the better view from the centre stadium. But some ordinary ticket-holding fans are not having that and will probably need more stewards or barricades to stop them.

And speaking of barricades, the organisers decided to block the a footpath at the western gate thereby forcing those coming through to pass through the grass.

As if that was not enough, journalists either had to turn to left after going through that grass and move through the northern and eastern sections of the stadium, which also had team barricades. If they turned right, they needed to take the stairs up to section 12 before climbing down at 11 to access the media centre.

Meanwhile, the media tribune needs some more permanent infrastructure in form of tables, power cables, and internet.

Lost the good habits

"There were no anthem lyrics today".

"What was the attendance?"

"We wanted to dance but we waited for the dance cam forever".

"They have closed the other gates, so we have to go through the main gate to leave the stadium".

Those are some of the comments from fans as one walked out of the stadium. Shows how quick Ugandan adapt and probably that creating an "atmosphere" goes beyond making beers available. Admittedly, the DJ was great.

But section 11 and 10 barely had fans and that got many asking about the 'sold out' tickets. It already feels like a wider and transparent discussion about online ticketing is long overdue as it has caused frustration and convenience in almost equal measure.

Chan players grew on fans

As the stadium announcer Hambali Majojo read out the lineups, Allan Okello - like in Chan - had the loudest cheers. This time, it just took the mention of his jersey number.

Despite the talk on social media, of he should never have come back, legend Denis Onyango was greeted by loud cheers. Travis Mutyaba too when the substitutes were read out.

Captain Khalid Aucho and leftback Abdu Aziizi Kayondo have grown on people too. But some wild cheers, at least louder than for most of the foreign-based legion, were retained for the Chan group that included Joel Mutakubwa, Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Herbert Achayi, Rogers Torach, Patrick Kakande, and Abdu Karim Watambala.

And after singing the national anthem, fans spent at least another five minutes chorusing the Buganda anthem.

Mpande, Diatta, Magoola received differently

Referee assessor Badara Diatta is remembered here as the referee that cancelled what would have been a Geoffrey Sserunkuma stoppage-time equalizer for Uganda in the 2007 Africa Cup of Nations (Nations) 2-1 defeat to Nigeria in Abeokuta.

Not many among the fans could remember him when his name was read out but in the media tribune, tongues got wagging.

Just as they did at the shock inclusion of former Vipers winger Joseph Mbolimbo Mpande in the day's squad. Many thought it was a mix-up with Chan compatriot Reagan Mpande but alas, the man based in Vietnam has returned to the national team fold - 11 years later.

His return, not as popular or surprising as custodian-from-exile Salim Magoola, who was barely tested but got a highlights reel by dummying Mozambique forward Stanley Ratifo in the 55th minute.

Missed VAR

At least twice, fans called on the video assistant referee that was so popular during Chan.

First when Ssemugabi raced through on goal and shot wide under pressure in the first half then in the second half when Rogers Mato fell over after exchanging passes with Steven Mukwala.