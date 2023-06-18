Tall order for Uganda Cranes

Uganda needed to beat Algeria by any scoreline on Sunday to go into the final matchday with a sound chance to qualify for Ivory Coast Afcon 2023.

They failed, going down 2-1 to a brace from Mohamed Amoura, with substitute Fahad Bayo's late goal only good for Uganda's consolation.

Cranes goalkeeper Salim Jamal also had a night to forget, his passing misadventure leading to Algeria's opener.

Now, the task for Uganda has more than doubled.

For the Cranes to avoid a second successive Afcon finals absence, they must beat Niger by at least three unanswered goals and hope Algeria dispatch Tanzania with a clean sheet.

Yet, it would also be too much of an ask to expect a team that scored only their third goal of the campaign in five matches last evening to plunder three in one match.

The above demands were further complicated by Simon Happygod Msuva's winner for Tanzania over Niger.

As a result, Uganda remain third on four points in Group F.

Algeria, who came into their game against the Cranes already qualified, maintain their perfection on 15 points, with Tanzania on seven and Niger bottom on two.

Cranes coach Micho Stedojevic started with Jamal in goal, Halid Lwaliwa, Kenneth Ssemakula, Gift Fred and Aziz Kayondo completing the back four.

Khalid Aucho anchored the midfield in company of Bobosi Byaruhanga and Faruku Miya, with Rogers Mato, skipper Emmanuel Okwi and Milton Karisa leading a three-man attack.

On his part, Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi made nine changes from a team that started their last Afcon qualifier away to Niger, with a good number of U23 youngsters getting a runout.

The likes of Riyad Mahrez, Said Benrahma and Islam Slimani among others only joined the party later in the second half.

Uganda started like a team in urgency, because they were.

Two successive corners from both flags showed the Cranes intent, but it was Algeria that fashioned the first open chance of the game, Amoure heading just wide a quality cross from the right.

Uganda's first chance came on 35 minutes, Okwi gliding a smooth ball to Mato, who helped it on for Miya but the Algerians cleared their lines.

Moments later, Miya almost scored for Uganda from a beautiful volley but Algerian goalkeeper Anthony Louis Mandrea was equal to it.

Against proceedings, Jamal engineered a moment to forget.

The Ugandan goalkeeper threaded a hard, low-lying ball through the middle searching for Aucho.

Aucho was either not expecting it or hesitated to go for it. The result was devastating.





Algeria midfielder Haris Belkebla intercepted it, making a few more drives forward before unpacking a 40-yard pile driver, which a perplexed Jamal could only spill.

Amoure was just on hand to bury the rebound for a 1-0 Algerian lead on 42 minutes.

Uganda returned from the break looking to restore parity, and had a corner to do it moments after Mahrez had been introduced.

Instead, it is Mahrez who cleared the corner with his head, releasing Amoure.

Amoure had Kayondo to deal with, and the Algerian shrugged him off as Haithem Loucif and Mahrez advanced with him.

With Uganda's defence at sixes and sevens, Amoure released the ball to Loucif just on the edge of the area.

Loucif then teed on Mahrez and the Manchester City forward rolled it across the face of goal for Amoure to tap into an empty net for his and Algeria's second on 67 minutes.

The remaining minutes saw both Micho and Belmadi throw on more players, with the former desperately looking for a sign and the latter giving his stars game time.

Two of Uganda's substitutes combined for the Cranes consolation.

A quick throw-in to Richard Basangwa saw the striker pass it with the outside of his boot into Bayo's path, the latter doing the rest.

But it was a little too late for the Cranes to pick anything from Cameroon.

The Cranes qualification campaign was summed up by collapsing bodies in yellow and black at full time.

Ivory Coast Afcon 2023 qualifiers

Results

Tanzania 1-0 Niger

Uganda 1-2 Algeria

September fixtures

Niger vs. Uganda

Algeria vs. Tanzania

Group F standings

P W D L GD Pts

Algeria 5 5 0 0 8 15

Tanzania 5 2 1 2 -1 7

Uganda 5 1 1 3 -3 4