Tamale eager to add golden glove on bumper harvest

Already rewarded with a lucrative move to Rwandan side Rayon Sport for his impressive show with Maroons last campaign, goalkeeper Simon Tamale now wants to put the best goalkeeper award under lock and key.

That's not all, the amiable custodian is also a strong contender for the best player award on Thursday at Sheraton Hotel where he will go head to head with Vipers forward Milton Karisa and Charles Bbaale of SC Villa.

The best goalkeeper award race pits him against Soltilo Bright Stars budding stotstopper Hassan Matovu and URA's evergreen goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi.

Tamale may not pass for the most accomplished goalkeeper in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League but created an irresistible impression that he performed better than most men stationed between the sticks based on stats.

Tamale's report card reads - 11 clean sheets and six man-of-the match accolades as Maroons finished six on the log with 41 points from 28 matches.

If that doesn't speak volumes, then his gallant output in crucial matches against giants KCCA, SC Villa and URA should come into play.

"After doing well with Maroons last season, I'm happy to join Rayon for a fresh challenge in my life and will be ready to deliver to the best of my expectations,” the former Soltilo Bright Stars custodian said after penning a one year deal in Kigali.

Alionzi case

Closest to him in the golden glove fight is Alionzi, the decent defence commander who sobered up in the second round to guide Sam Basena's URA to fifth place on the table.

A permanent fixture for the tax collectors, the Uganda Cranes netminder had lapses of concentration especially in the first round as his team veered off the course to let in 23 goals.

His impressive footwork and reflex saves most times justifies the fact why is currently ranked highest amongst the domestic goalkeepers and makes the Cranes' three-man custodian set.

Matovu joins the three-man shortlist for his usual spirited displays against big teams though he still lacks consistency.

At times Bright Stars coach Asaph Mwebaze is forced to reshuffle him with Shanon Mulabi and that expounds why the Kavumba side blows hot and cold and finished a distant ninth on the table.