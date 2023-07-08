Tamale grudgingly accepts award defeat

With a tinge of sadness, former Maroons goalkeeper Simon Tamale admitted he 'had done everything possible to win the Pilsner player of the season award but God had other plans'.

At the Pilsner StarTimes Uganda Premier League awards night on Thursday at Sheraton Hotel, Tamale and SC Villa's Charles Bbaale were beaten to the coveted award by Vipers skipper Milton Karisa who posted nine goals and eight assistant enroute to the Venoms league victory.

"I came with my mum ready to lift the major award but I don't know how I lost out.I believe I did everything possible to merit the overall award," the shot stopper now at Rwandan side Rayon Sports, revealed.

For aiding Maroons to sixth slot and keeping 13 clean sheets from 23 matches last season, Tamale trounced Nafian Alionzo of URA and Hassan Matovu (Soltilo Bright Stars) to win the goalkeeper of the season award plus being named in the team of the season.

According to Maroons coach Muhammad Ssenfuma, who also lost out in the coach of the season category to Vipers boss Alex Isabirye, it was always going to be an uphill task for Tamale to overcome a league winner.

"Like I accepted that Isabirye deserves the best coach award, Tamale should also do the same because the league trophy provided the advantage.

If that wasn't the case, Tamale did everything needed to be crowned the best," Ssenfuma told Score .

Karisa, who missed out a season before when then teammate Cesar Manzoki rightfully swept five awards, looked a satisfied man who had patiently waited for his moment to come.

"I want to thank God for these awards. It was a team effort but I also believe my hard work is being rewarded tonight," the Uganda Cranes forward revealed as he proudly held the season best award, most assists award, coaches player award and best XI (forward) award.

He continued; "It is a great honor for me to receive this special award (player of the season).I would like to thank all of you that believed in me and always motivate me to continue having the highest level of dedication. The biggest honours go to my fellow players, coaches, staff and our supportive fans."

Assists row

The confusion by the league secretariat regarding the player with the most assists left an egg on their faces.



Whereas league manager Paul Baikaramu admitted that they made last minute corrections to have Karisa tie up with KCCA playmaker Allan Okello on eight assists, the damage had already been done.

"Whereas I support Karisa to win the season best award for his consistency, I'm dismayed by Okello missing out on the assists award," KCCA chairman Martin Ssekajja revealed.

Okello, on-loan from Algerian side Paradou, had elegantly suited up to pick the accolade.

It was sheer delight for Busoga United diminutive playmaker Laban Tibita who defied the odds to win the midfielder of the season award at the expense of Lawrence Bukenya (Wakiso Giants) and Gaddafi Wahab (Arua Hill).

"I'm delighted to win this award because it is a result my hard work , dedication and commitment to God. I thank everyone that voted for me , I'm sincerely humbled and honoured to be taking the award back home," said Tibita whose valiant midfield displays saved Busoga United from the ignominy of relegation.

Vipers workaholic defender Hillary Mukundane was equally ecstatic for trouncing Warren Buule (Soltilo Bright Stars) and Gift Fred (SC Villa) to the defender of the season award.

"I'm beyond blessed and humbled to be named best defender at the awards night. Winning was makes you hungry to win forever," he stressed.

Isabirye, who guided Vipers to the double inside two months praised 'football for not embracing lies like it is in politics'.

"I'm happy to have won this award (coach of the season) and it shows that football rewards every achievements you get not like politics that is based on lies," he philosophically stated.

Mukasa's oversize shadow

Yet to fully recover from his long-term mental issues, ex SC Villa, Express and Uganda Cranes sharp forward Andrew 'Fimbo' Mukasa said it best by saying nothing at all.



In his blue tracksuit, Mukasa was still adored my many who took turns to have selfies with him before and after getting his platinum award for his legendary achievements .

" We told him about the function and he agreed to come. Though he was largely silent, you can sense he was happy inside and I guess this gesture won't leave him the same, " David Kalyango, a journalist and one of Mukasa's caretakers, said.

Mukasa looked unmoved even when NMG head of sports Ismail Dakhaba Kigongo courted a thunderous hand clap from the audience by meticulously reciting his 1999 record 45 season goals feat.

More pledges

According to Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) MD Andrew Kilonzo, through their flagship brand Pilsner they are committed to sponsor local football and organise rewarding moments.

"We are determined to continue with you football people because there is testament to the improvement in the league. Pilsner will be with you through the journey," he said.

UPL board chairman Arinaitwe Rugyendo emphasised the need for government to invest in infrastructure and sign the Sports Bill if the league is to move to the next level.

"We thank everyone who has worked on stability of the league and bring a face to this game to attract sponsors.

That said, I want to call upon the government to increase sports funding, increase investment in sports infrastructure and work on having the new Sports bill in place. The coming seasons should have increased competitiveness," Rugyendo noted.

For Fufa third vice president Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi who represented he boss Moses Magogo, it was tear-jerking not having many Express players in the awards categories.

"I have only seen Allan Kayiwa (top scorer with 13 goals) from my team Express at the awards today.



"This is a call to my Express to wake up and return to the awards table soon," she said.

National Council of Sports General Secretary Bernard Ogwel got plaudits from the audience when he insinuated that the Shs17bn annual government token to Fufa should be shared by the league, not only the national team as it is asserted.