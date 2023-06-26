Tamale poised to challenge status quo

In a league season where few players stood out, Maroons goalkeeper Simon Tamale is now undoubtedly the man to beat in the upcoming awards.

It was a different script last June when then Vipers Congolese striker Cesar Manzoki raked five awards at the StarTimes Uganda Premier League Pilsner awards night at Kati Kati Restaurant-Lugogo.

His 18 goals and nine assists as Vipers swept to the fifth league crown earned him the 2021/22 Uganda Premier League player of the season, Top Scorer gong, Most Assists, Players’ Player of the Season and Forward of the season plus being named in the UPL best XI.

Manzoki was simply hot and peerless as he trounced team mate Milton Karisa and then Onduparaka forward Muhammad Shaban to the top accolade before joining paid ranks in China later in September.

In next month's awards at Sheraton Hotel, Tamale will battle Karisa and SC Villa's Charles Bbaale who netted 12 goals as the Jogoos finished third.

Tamale kept 11 clean sheets as Muhammad Ssenfuma's Prison Warders finished sixth on the log.

He collected the most man-of-the-match diadems last season and starred in crunch matches against perceived heavyweights like KCCA and Villa.

Apart from the most coveted award, Tamale is also seemingly head and shoulders in the best goalkeeper contest.

He faces onslaught from URA's Nafian Alionzi and Soltilo Bright Stars netminder Hassan Matovu.

Isabirye's moment

For winning the league trophy, Vipers coach Alex Isabirye remains the firm favourite to bag the coach of the season ahead of Jackson Magera (formerly at SC Villa) and Ssenfuma.

The toughest contest will be in the best midfielder category where Busoga United's Laban Tibita will lock horns with Lawrence Bukenya of Wakiso Giants and Arua Hill's Gaddafi Wahab.

It will also be a tight call amongst Warren Buule (Soltilo Bright Stars), Hillary Mukundane (Vipers) and Villa's

Gift Fred, for most outstanding defender of the season.

Maroons starlet Darius Ojok is up against Saidi Mayanja (KCCA and Patrick Kakande (SC Villa) in the young player of the season race.

Pilsner Uganda Premier League awards

Event: Sheraton Hotel, July 6

Pilsner SUPL player of the Season

Milton Karisa, Vipers

Charles Bbaale, SC Villa

Simon Tamale, Maroons

Pilsner SUPL goalkeeper

Nafian Alionzi, URA

Hassan Matovu, Soltilo Bright Stars

Simon Tamale, Maroons

Pilsner SUPL defender of the season

Warren Buulu, Soltilo Bright Stars

Hillary Mukundane, Vipers

Gift Fred, SC Villa

Pilsner SUPL midfielder of the season

Gaddafi Wahab, Arua Hill

Tibita Laban, Busoga United

Lawrence Bukenya, Wakiso Giants

Pilsner SUPL young player of the season

Saidi Mayanja, KCCA

Patrick Kakande, SC Villa

Darius Ojok, Maroons

Pilsner SUPL coach of the season

Mohammed Ssenfuma, Maroons

Alex Isabirye, Vipers