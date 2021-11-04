Tanzania coach defends players in violence fiasco

Tanzanian players Haruna Seif Mwanamvua (17), Emeliana Isaya Mbimu (15), beat up match officials. Darlene Ndawuyo and her Assistant Fides Bagurambona after 2-1 loss to Ethiopia.

By  Makhtum Muziransa

  • The drama started to unfold when Tanzania, who remain on six points in three games, came to life in the 80th minute and had a goal nine minutes later when Clare Luvanga slotted one past goalkeeper Eyerusalem Lorato, who had hitherto not conceded a goal in the tournament.

Tanzania coach Bakari Shime says his players are only human and were therefore within their rights to attack officials in the face of a contestable call as they lost 2-1 to Ethiopia on Wednesday in the Cecafa U-20 Women Championship running at Fufa Technical Centre - Njeru.

