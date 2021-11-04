Tanzania coach defends players in violence fiasco

Tanzania coach Bakari Shime says his players are only human and were therefore within their rights to attack officials in the face of a contestable call as they lost 2-1 to Ethiopia on Wednesday in the Cecafa U-20 Women Championship running at Fufa Technical Centre - Njeru.

The Ethiopians, now on nine points in three games alongside Uganda, dominated their first half but could not buy a goal thereby setting themselves up for a dramatic end to the match.

However, their efforts were rewarded in the 48th minute when Mesay Temesgen picked a rebound to make it 1-0 after her teammate Rediet Assrasahang's effort had been parried into play by the Tanzanian goalkeeper Asha Ismail Mrisho.

Mrisho was also at fault for Ethiopia's second as she stood next to her right post rather than balance out her coverage of the goal. This allowed Ethiopian midfielder Nyabouny Yien to convert a direct a freekick seven minutes later.

The drama started to unfold when Tanzania, who remain on six points in three games, came to life in the 80th minute and had a goal nine minutes later when Clare Luvanga slotted one past goalkeeper Eyerusalem Lorato, who had hitherto not conceded a goal in the tournament.

Tanzania thought they had grabbed an equalizer in stoppage time when their out of form striker Aisha Khamis Masaka bundled a rebound from a freekick past Lorato.

However, first assistant Fides Bangurambona raised her flag to rule the highly-rated but yet to score Masaka offside. The decision, which looks right from television replays but was a close call in the live realm of the game, instantly sparked off fury from the Tanzanians.

Fumukazi Ally Nguruwe immediately confronted the match official with four other teammates but she was duly sent off by referee Darlene Nduwayo for slapping down her assistant's flag.

After that episode, the referee ended the game sparking off another wave of violence this time instigated by Seif Haruna Mwanamvua.

Eventually fourth official had to jump in to protect her fellow officials while members of the Tanzania team struggled to hold back their errant teammates.

"They (players) are human and were disappointed by some of the decisions. Cecafa referees are poor and unfortunately when we don't speak about them and decide to concentrate on the game, they get worse.

If you go back and watch the Ethiopia first goal, it was not different from the one they cancelled.