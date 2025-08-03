Tanzania sets bar high in Chan opener

As Tanzania's Taifa Stars delivered a perfect 2-0 victory over Burkina Faso to open the Chan 2024 tournament in Dar es Salaam, they did more than just win a match. Their captivating performance at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday night served as a powerful testament to the spirit of "Pamoja" (togetherness) and provided valuable lessons for fellow co-hosts, Uganda.

Tactical brilliance

The Taifa Stars showed no signs of nerves despite the weight of home expectations. Their victory was a product of a well-executed tactical game plan that exploited their opponents' weaknesses.

From the very first whistle, Tanzania adopted an aggressive high-press, forcing Burkina Faso into rushed passes and turnovers.

The team’s attack was well-structured, effectively using the flanks to stretch Burkina Faso's defense. This paid off just before halftime when a moment of individual brilliance from Clement Mzize, who skillfully dribbled into the box, forced a foul and a penalty. Abdul Hamisi Suleiman calmly converted the spot-kick to give the hosts a deserved lead.

Tanzania didn’t relent in the second half. Their tactical discipline was on full display as midfielders, especially Mudathir Yahya, continued to orchestrate attacks. It was Yahya who delivered a precise cross from the right wing in the 71st minute, which was met by a powerful header from Mohamed Hussein Mohamed to double the lead and seal the match.

While the attack was dynamic, the defense was equally impressive. The backline held a solid, organised shape that denied Burkina Faso any clear-cut chances, and goalkeeper Yakoub Suleiman made several saves to keep the clean sheet.

The result was partly due to the meticulous preparation the team had undergone, including a 10-day pre-tournament camp in Egypt. Afterwards the Taifa Stars secured impressive wins against Uganda (1-0) and reigning champions Senegal (2-1) in the Tri-Nations tournament in Dar es Salaam.

"I am happy we have scored two goals and conceded none. We need to build on this win," said head coach Hemed Suleiman Ali after the final whistle.

A carnival

The opening ceremony was a magnificent spectacle that captured the heart and spirit of East Africa. The evening's festivities unfolded with a seamless flow, turning the air electric before the first whistle.

The ceremony began with a powerful display of cultural pride. Dancers from Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda took to the field in a showcase of traditional routines.

The show’s centerpiece was a sensational performance by Bongo Flava star Rayvanny, whose music filled the stadium, blending his signature style with the fast-paced, rhythmic beats of traditional Singeli music. Fans waved flags, danced in the stands and sang along, creating a collective, carnival-like celebration.

As the music faded, the sky burst into a brilliant cascade of fireworks. The stadium lit up in a riot of colour and light, drawing gasps and cheers from the crowd.

The event successfully tapped into a packed stadium with people waving flags, dancing and singing. Filling the stadium to capacity was a deliberate strategy by the government and the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), who slashed ticket prices to as low as TSh2,000 (Shs2,840) to encourage mass attendance.

Lessons for Uganda

As Tanzania celebrates its historic win, the focus shifts to Uganda’s opening match against Algeria this evening. According to former Cranes coach Abdallah Mubiru, there are lessons to be learned from Tanzania's performance.

“The crowd is our 12th man, and we must use that to our advantage. We saw how Tanzania’s high-energy start put Burkina Faso on the back foot immediately,” Mubiru said.

He also pointed to the importance of a disciplined defense and taking chances.