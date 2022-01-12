Tax collectors ignite sponsorship drive, revive stadium push

Partnership. L-R; URA Corporate Service Commissioner Kariisa, chairman Galya hold the new look URA jersey with Hema officials at Nakawa. PHOTO /JOHN BATANUDDE

boss

By  Denis Bbosa

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • That is set to fade after Hema Beverage company redefined the partnership with the Tax Collectors to include securing a slot on their shirt sleeves in a two-year contract signed yesterday.

For years, URA FC  has been trying to solve a sponsorship riddle; forming financial partnerships from companies that the club’s mother body taxes.

