Tayebwa lures Manchester United to visit Uganda

Manchester United’s African star André Onana is yet again the talk of the Ugandan sports space.

The goalkeeper will be in goal for the Cameroon national team when they play their away Group J fixture of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Qualifiers against Kenya’s Harambee Stars at Mandela National Stadium in Namboole on Monday.

That may bother a few Ugandans though rather because the majority have interest in the player because he plays for the Old Trafford club.

And top of that list is Deputy Speaker Rtd. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa who had an interaction with Onana at the team hotel yesterday morning.

“As you know, we look at Africa as one. So to see our brother (Onana) carrying our flag for the continent, we all associate with him and feel really proud,” he told the media.

Hon. Tayebwa was in company of his son and gave Onana a customary Ugandan plaque before the former Barcelona, Ajax and Inter Milan player autographed a familiar red jersey.

“I know he is playing against our East African brothers (Kenya). But these are brothers, you know. I am rooting for him. He has a lot of fans here,” said Tayebwa, who has been a Red Devils’ die hard fan since the ‘90s.

“We are glad he has now settled in very well, in fact he is now the star of the club. I know we might be struggling a bit but we remain Manchester (United) and any time, we are going to be registering success. So, better tell the Manchester team to come and visit Uganda. They will love it here,” he added.

“It’s amazing, it’s something special, I have never experienced this before. It was a good moment for all of us,” reacted Onana, who has picked up four clean sheets for United in the Premier League this season.

“I am very grateful for what I have received here and hopefully, I will get back here maybe in the summer and we will have more time together,” added the 6ft 3in custodian.

This is the second time in a space of a month that Onana and five-time Africa champions Cameroon are in Uganda.

On September 10, the Indomitable Lions played out a goalless draw with ‘hosts’ Zimbabwe in Namboole and fans chaotically swarmed Onana outside the stadium after the match.

Kenya Football Federation, whose facilities do not meet the Caf standards, however confirmed that this afternoon’s match in Namboole will be played behind closed doors.

Onana’s side boasts of seven points atop Group J after beating Kenya 4-1 at the Japoma Stadium in Douala on Friday. Meanwhile, six teams across 12 groups have maximum nine points from the opening three matches.

One of them is Algeria, who tonight could become the first team to qualify for the Afcon finals should they beat Togo at Stade de Kégué in Lomé.

AFCON 2025 QUALIFIERS



MONDAY FIXTURES

Kenya vs. Cameroon, 4pm

Gambia vs. Madagascar, 5pm

Liberia vs. E. Guinea, 7pm

Zimbabwe vs. Namibia, 7pm

Togo vs. Algeria, 7pm

Burundi vs. Burkina Faso, 7pm

Eswatini vs. Mozambique, 10pm