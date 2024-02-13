Teen Cranes resurrect memories with Cameroon scalp

Uganda’s 4-2 aggregate win over Cameroon in the 2024 Fifa U-17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers on Friday triggered memories of 2020 and felt like justice finally served.

Back then Uganda beat Ethiopia 5-1 on aggregate in the preliminary qualification round held in January 2020 then put Tanzania away 6-2 in the first round held in March 2020 to set up a final qualification contest with Cameroon that May.

However, the world went into lockdown later that March and the match, which the Ugandan side felt they were favourites to win, was postponed to October 2020 before it was eventually cancelled.

Uganda re-entered the fray for the 2022 World Cup but was ousted on the away goals rule after an aggregate 3-3 draw with Ethiopia in the second of four qualification rounds.

If the empty stands at St. Mary’s Kitende are anything to go by, then the expectation to progress this time was low and was further dampened by the 1-1 draw with Cameroon at home.

But coach Sheryl Botes made interesting changes to the side that was held at home to get a comfortable 3-1 win away.

The changes

Ritah Nambuusi, who was until then only making her claim to football as a sister to U-18 and U-20 captain Phiona Nabulime, came in at right back for Promise Kwagalakwe who struggled in the home draw.

Joyce Kainza, who came on as a substitute right back at home, started in midfield and that allowed Agnes Nabukenya a free role oscillating between attack and midfield. Sylivia Kabene and Shadia Nabirye started as wide strikers rather than the out-and-out wingers they were in the first leg.

Uganda, as in the first leg, did not settle quickly and Cameroon had a chance when Andree Bilong crossed the ball in the 10th minute but Fraiche Melong’s effort was ruled out for offside.

In the 21st minute, a communication mix up between Cameroonian defender Elvin Kuatewandji and her on-rushing goalkeeper Chelsea Ngole saw them fail to deal with Nabukenya’s long ball. The effort was goal-bound but was helped over the line by Kabene.

Talented Nangendo

Two minutes later, Esther Nangedo doubled the lead by converting directly from a corner kick to ensure Uganda had a comfortable first half. Her wand of a left foot came to the fore when she came off the bench in May last year to convert a direct freekick and set up Hadijah Nandago in Kawempe Muslim’s laboured 2-0 win over Lady Doves in the women’s league.

But while the talent is clearly there and easy to spot from first impressions, Nangendo has struggled to assert herself because she has to miss games to concentrate on her education at King’s College Budo.

Cameroon had the better second half and should have scored earlier than they did through their captain Sophie Lemana in stoppage had it not been the heroics of goalkeeper Lillian Nakiirya.

For good measure, Uganda restored their two goal advantage immediately after with Nabukenya’s freekick that found the top left corner from the edge of the box.

Not easy

“It was a strenuous process (preparing the team) because we are working with 14, 15 and 16 year olds. It calls for a lot of repetition and I want to thank the girls for playing according to plan.

"We knew they (opponents) would pounce on us and hoof the ball forward like they did but tactically we were better and the girls were a bit better than Cameroon.