Teenage Kitara FC fan confirmed dead, five admitted after grisly accident

Kitara Football fraternity is mourning the death of a 17-year-old footballer who perished in a horrifying accident on Friday night at Kakindo on the Masindi-Hoima road.

The teenager identified by the club as Timothy Kyomuhendo was in the company of six other fans who were travelling in a private car from Masindi where their team had defeated Soltilo Bright Stars 3-1 in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

Nelson Senkatuka had given Bright Stars an early second-minute lead in the game but a man-of-the-match performance by Paul Mucureezi who scored a brace and a goal by Jude Ssemugabi sent the Kitara fans into frenzy.

Unfortunately, the celebrations were cut short before the red legion arrived back in Hoima as the fateful accident cut short the life of Kyomuhendo as six others were rushed to hospital.

“One person died on spot and the others were rushed to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital,” Public Relations Officers of Albertine Region Julius Allan ASP Hakiza

“Kitara will release a statement detailing the particulars of those involved while we investigate the road accident,” he added.

According to a statement by Kitara, Kyomuhendo was declared dead on arrival to hospital while five were admitted.

Of the five, four, identified as Enock Musiime, Rodney Mugisha, William Arinaitwe and Pascal Kiiza “are improving and able to talk and walk”. The fifth one Winnie Karungi sustained “head injuries and is in critical condition”