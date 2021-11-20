Tempers flare as Onen starts with win at Gaddafi

By  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

  • The win lifts the 'Soldier Boys' to 6th on the log with eight points, skipping above Arua Hills and their cross-town rivals Busoga United who drew blanks against Bright Stars at Njeru.

The two matches between Gaddafi and Arua Hill in last season's Fufa Big League were explosive and ended in draws. The atmosphere was the same if not more toxic on Friday as the Soldier Boys held on to wedge a 1-0 win inside their Gaddafi Barracks on Peter Onen's debut as headcoach.

