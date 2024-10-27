Ten Hag in hot seat after loss to West Ham, Palace get first win of season

Manchester United suffered a 2-1 loss to West Ham United that will surely put manager Erik ten Hag firmly back in the hot seat, while Crystal Palace beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 for their first Premier League win of the season on Sunday.

Goals by Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer earned Chelsea a 2-1 home win over Newcastle to propel them to fourth place ahead of Sunday's late game between Liverpool and Arsenal.

At West Ham's London Stadium, Jarrod Bowen converted a controversial last-gasp penalty to defeat Manchester United in a fluctuating clash between two struggling sides.

Crysencio Summerville scored his first goal in a West Ham shirt as the hosts climbed past their visitors to 13th in the table on 11 points after nine games.

Manchester Untied are 14th on the same points.

United thoroughly dominated through the first half, leaving Ten Hag, whose job has been the subject of constant speculation, to lament their squandered chances.

"We have to look in the mirror, we don't score in a good game from our side," he said.

Bowen netted in the 92nd minute, stepping up to the penalty spot after a lengthy VAR review showed Matthijs de Ligt had clipped the leg of Danny Ings.

RELIEF FOR PALACE

Crystal Palace climbed out of the relegation zone with a much-needed victory thanks to a Jean-Philippe Mateta goal, easing the pressure on manager Oliver Glasner.

Palace moved up to 17th with six points, two points clear of the drop zone, while Spurs remain eighth with 13 points.

Palace started the game with much more intensity and their high press yielded the opening goal when Spurs shot themselves in the foot trying to pass the ball out from the back.

Daniel Munoz pinched the ball from Spurs centre back Micky van de Ven and the wing back put a cross into the box which was expertly flicked by Eberechi Eze to an unmarked Mateta who fired home.

"Very important, first win this season and we worked hard to have another win," Mateta told Sky Sports.

"Every day in training, I always want to show the manager that I'm fit and can score for the team... I say every time, if he (Eze) plays good then we would win. Today he gave me the pass."

CHELSEA'S PROGRESS

Goals by Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer earned Chelsea their narrow win over Newcastle in the latest sign of progress for the Blues under coach Enzo Maresca.

Jackson rounded off a sweeping counter-attack to give Chelsea the lead in the 18th minute, converting a perfect cross by Pedro Neto.

The home fans at Stamford Bridge roared their approval as the Londoners dominated Newcastle with their fast-passing game, before Newcastle equalised against the run of play when Alexander Isak converted a cross by Lewis Hall in the 32nd minute.

Barely a minute into the second half, Palmer restored Chelsea's lead when he picked up a pass from Romeo Lavia close to the halfway line, raced to the edge of the box and fired a low shot past Nick Pope.