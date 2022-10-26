Ten-man Bul survive Gaddafi as Wakiso leap to third

Coach Alex Isabirye’s Bul started to show some cracks in their campaign as they scrapped a 1-all draw against Gaddafi on Tuesday at the Kakindu stadium in the Startimes Uganda Premier League.

Bul played second-fiddle throughout the game but their plan to play wide yielded a goal early. Emmanuel Obua tried to pick Frank Kalanda with a searching cross in the 12th minute only for Shafiq Bakaki to stick out his fist to stop it as the referee Mashoud Ssali pointed to the spot. Ibrahim Kazindula duly converted the penalty kick.

The highly-tensed match saw Gaddafi level matters just after the hour-mark through Bakali Magumba. A second attempt from a Simon Sserunkuma free kick was flagged off sparking a brawl that led Bul’s Walter Ochora to be sent off.

Wasswa Bbosa started his post-match address with that incident: “We scored a goal from a direct free kick but I can’t understand why it was cancelled,” Bbosa lamented. “I don’t want to talk about these issues because they’ll fine me but they need to look into the videos.”

Isabirye, who was visibly under pressure, stated that his team is still strong for the challenge but needs more work.

“I didn’t expect to play our football because it was a derby. We have no pressure because we are still learning how to maintain being on top,” he said. Bul remain top with eleven points, Gaddafi 11th with only three while Wakiso Giants who beat UPDF 1-0 in Bombo move third with seven.

Stars on the road

Bright Stars has had a remarkable improvement in their style of play but that has not reflected in the results.

The Asaph Mwebaze-coached side continue their hunt for their first win after four draws in as many games on the trot with a trip to Kyetume to face URA this afternoon. Mwebaze is happy the team is adopting to his style but wants

“The team is a bit solid, creating some chances and you can see some progress in the way we play but we haven’t been astute in front of goal,” Mwebaze explained.

“We face a team that has maturity and straight from their first win but we’ll have something in store for the game.”

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results

Gaddafi 1-1 Bul

UPDF 0-1 Wakiso