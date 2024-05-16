The Kitara dream almost up in smoke

Plainly speaking, Kitara might have been 100-1 to win the league at the start of the season - but here they are still with an outside chance to stun top flight on the last day.

Their third place placement in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table, with 51 points from 28 matches, three points adrift of leaders SC Villa, is almost impossible to comprehend.

Brian Ssenyondo's Royals joined the top division this campaign with a modest top-five finish ambition but can strike gold if they wallop visiting Gaddafi on Saturday at Masindi and none of Villa, Bul and Vipers gets a point.

That wishful thinking is accompanied by a near flawless home record and 12th player that have made the Bunyoro side a force to reckon with this season.

In David Mutono's Gaddafi, third-from-bottom with 25 points from 28 matches, Kitara face a desperate team yearning for survival at all costs and ready to throw the chicken sink at them.

Plan B

They still have a Stanbic Uganda Cup final against Nec on May 25 at Wankulukuku to fall back to if they hit the rock in the league.

The Kabalega Boys had ticked almost all the boxes of league and cup aspirants until they stepped off the gas peddled in the 1-0 loss to party spoilers Soltilo Bright Stars on Tuesday at Kavumba.

Then again, they also missed a point on a championship winning memo - you need to be firing on all cylinders in the photo finish and never rest on your laurels.

At the end of the season they dreamed big and played like their lives depended on it, finishing empty handed will surely sapping morale.

In the most bonkers league season ever, Kitara fed off the polished scoring feet of forward Denis Omedi (13 goals) but the burden load on his budding shoulders proved too heavy for him to carry alone.

Living Kabon (seven goals), Jude Ssemugabi (six) and Paul Mucureezi (five) have occasionally boosted their offensive realm although the fire power seemed not enough to reap a maiden league title for the Hoima side.

Granted, Kitara have etched an indelible mark this term by getting scalps of giants KCCA, SC Villa, Express and URA and can unanimously pass as one of the most organised sides in the league.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Saturday