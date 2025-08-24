The last light flickers out as Cranes bow to Senegal

The noise was unrelenting, the hope unshakable, but in the end the Mandela National Stadium fell silent.

Uganda Cranes, who had fought their way through six previous failures to finally stand in a Chan quarter-final, bowed out 1-0 to defending champions Senegal on Saturday evening — Ouma Ba getting the goal on 62 minutes. The last East African light was extinguished.

It was a contest that began with Uganda probing, bristling with intent, yet foundered on Senegal’s organisation.

The Cranes pressed and carried the game, Reagan Mpande teasing but not delivering, Allan Okello and Karim Watambala drawing saves from goalkeeper Marc Philips Diouf.

Jude Ssemugabi was everywhere, clearing a corner at one end and testing Diouf at the other, before his evening ended prematurely, stretchered off just before the break and replaced by Ivan Ahimbisibwe.

Senegal experience told

For all Uganda’s energy, it was Senegal who carried the menace in their breaks in the end.

Arnold Odong, restored in place of suspended Hillary Mukundane, almost gifted them a chance when caught ball-watching, only spared by a wasteful striker and a timely intervention from Herbert Achai.

Odong steadied, heading clear a Ba cross, while captain Rogers Torach led defiantly, winning duel after duel in the air and launching Uganda’s counters with one raking ball.

Goalless at half-time, Uganda had matched the champions stride for stride.

They emerged after the interval with renewed vigour. Torach, Achai, Okello, Watambala and Mpande combined neatly to force a corner, but the Senegalese dealt with it, just as they dealt with most questions thrown their way all night.

Then came the moment that broke a nation. On the hour, Senegal coach Souleymane Diallo made a triple change, Issa Kane, Sergne Koite and Vieux summoned for Bonaventure Fonseca, Pape Badji and Christian Gomis.

Two minutes later, the Lions pounced. A cross from the left was poorly dealt with, Uganda’s backline hesitating fatally.

The ball fell kindly to Ba, Senegal’s No. 11, who drilled low past Joel Mutakubwa in Uganda’s goal. The net rippled, Namboole groaned, and the champions bared their teeth.

From then on, the holders grew in stature. A defence that had conceded just once all tournament became a wall. Each time Uganda pressed forward, Senegal countered, forcing corners of their own and sapping both time and belief.

Cranes coach Morley Byekwaso rolled his dice, introducing Yunus Sentamu and Jonah Patrick Kakande for Watambala and Mpande. The changes injected urgency, but not incision.

Okello, still Uganda’s brightest mind, nearly conjured salvation. His clever low corner forced a mistake from Diouf, the goalkeeper spilling under pressure but Odong only watched his miscued rebound agonisingly go out. The chance, like the dream, slipped away.

Byekwaso’s last gamble came in the 87th minute, withdrawing Okello himself for Kizza Usama.

Together with Gavin Kizito, the substitute nearly found the telling touch at the near post from an Achai cross, but the ball flashed wide, agony etched across every Ugandan face.

Even in injury time, chaos reigned in the Senegal box. A goalmouth scramble, bodies flailing, the ball bouncing loose — but somehow, the champions survived.

When the whistle blew, the Lions roared, the Cranes sank, and the East African dream, whose demise was begun by Kenya and Tanzania the day before, fully died.

Gavin Kizito sat on the turf after the final whistle. PHOTOS/JOHN BATANUDDE

Solace in progress

Senegal advance, their back-to-back title defence intact. Uganda, meanwhile, must take solace in progress.

A first quarter-final, memorable victories over Guinea and Niger, and the heart-stopping comeback against South Africa marked a tournament of growth.

But this night belonged to Senegal, who reminded everyone that crowns are not handed over easily.

For Uganda, Chan 2024 ends not in glory but in the knowledge that they stood on the stage at last — and that perhaps, the next time, they might stay longer.

Attention now shifts quickly. With Chan duties done, senior coach Paul Put — who has been working alongside Morley Byekwaso — will turn focus to World Cup qualification.

Uganda host Mozambique in Kampala on September 5 before facing Somalia three days later.

Chan 2024 KE, TZ, UG

Date: August 2–30, 2025

Quarterfinals Results

Friday, August 22

Kenya 1-1 Madagascar (Madagascar win 3-4 on penalties)

Tanzania 0-1 Morocco

Saturday, August 23