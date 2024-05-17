The last Villa team to win the league in 2004

The Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Posnet Omwony, Hannington Kalyesubula, Denis Onyango

Posnet Omwony was a good shot stopper who was the first choice of three talented goalkeepers at the time.



He went on to have a successful career in South Africa at Bloemfontein Celtics.



Hannington Kalyesubula was the understudy to Omwony and saw little playing time.



He later moved to Ethiopia with St. George and also featured for Police FC and Tanzania’s Kagera Sugar.



Denis Onyango youngest of the three goalkeepers at the time but went on to have one of the most illustrious careers of a Ugandan footballer.

Onyango has gone to lift many titles in South Africa. PHOTO/COURTESY

Onyango is remembered for scoring a hattrick against Ruhinda in a 6-0 thrashing when he was fielded a striker.



He is currently the most successful player in the South African Premier Soccer League giants Mamelodi Sundowns.



He later captained the Uganda Cranes team at the 2019 Afcon and won the 2016 African-based African Player of the year award.



He is the only active player from the 2004 squad.

Onyango (C) is now a household name having been third choice back in 2004.

Defenders: Andrew Mwesigwa, Timothy Batabaire, Robert Tumusiime, Godfrey Kateregga, Phillip Obwiny, Simeon Masaba and Peter Makanga

Villas’s 2004 triumph was built around a solid defence that saw them concede just 12 goals in 29 games.



The hard-as nails central defenders Andy Mwesigwa and Timothy Batabaire formed the backbone of that defence.



The pair meant there were reduced minutes for the experienced Robert Tumusiime who was similarly known for a take no prisoners approach.

Edgar Watson talks to then-SC Villa teammate Phillip Ssozi. PHOTOS/EDDIE CHICCO



Simeon Masaba and Godrey Kateregga shared the right back slot as the ever-dependable all-rounder Phillip Obwin playing at left back alongside Peter Makanga.



Obwin currently works with Nation Media Group in transport department.



Midfielders: Edgar Watson, Hakim Magumba, Emmanuel Balyejusa, Nathan Mutenza, Stephen Nsereko, Dan Obote, Phillip Ssozi and Joseph Kabagambe, Augustine Nsumba, Morley Byekwaso



The midfield was a combination of grit and grace with Emmanuel Balyejusa and the elegant Edgar Watson usually playing at the base of midfield alongside Dan Obote.



Stephen Nsereko, known for his pace and trickery occupied the right flank before his departure to the US.

Hakim Magumba (facing camera) was often the main orchestra.





Joseph Kabagambe, a fine crosser of the ball also featured often on the right side of midfield.



The pair helped make up for the departure of the two footed and industrious Phillip Ssozi who played a bit part role.



The team was not short of creativity with the diminutive Hakim “boda boda” Magumba a constant threat with his direct running and dribbling.



Augustine Nsumba and Morley Byekwaso offered different versions of the number 8 and number 10 roles.



Both were blessed with good vision and technique and could play in a variety of positions in attack.

The current Villa team hoping to end a 20-year wait for the title.