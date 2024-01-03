The Mbabazi gamble at Vipers

By now every coach joining Vipers should know that it is not a job for the fainthearted.

A kind of poisoned chalice for some. Yet it is also big stepping stone for others.

An opportunity to write another chapter with the defending champions who are also six-time league winners.

Livingstone Mbabazi certainly considered all those options in taking up the appointment as head coach on a two-contract as announced by the club yesterday.

The former Arua Hill coach is expected to make lemonade out lemons at the disillusioned Vipers that are wallowing in two league defeats following a coaching shake up in December.

A proven man-manager, the Iceland trained Mbabazi is expected to instill a football philosophy at Kitende that missed during Brazilian Leonard Neiva's five-month reign but the jury is out whether his enigmatic persona can last under the most unpredictable football administration in the land.

Mbabazi swaps the agony of cash strapped bottom side Arua Hill for the cutthroat competition at the apex and his first assignment starts tomorrow against NEC at the St Mary's Stadium as he embarks on a Herculean task of bring down table toppers Bul.

The former Wakiso Giants, Onduparaka, Mbarara City, Somalia, Soltilo Bright Stars, Lweza and Masavu coach has been there and done that but he will be required to start winning trophies at Kitende if he is to survive the ever swinging axe.

Then again, the KCCA FC and St Patrick Athletic (Iceland) and Uganda Cranes midfielder has been here long enough to know that not even trophy success can keep you glued at Kitende - but also managing the player's egos and pleasing the powers that be.

How Mbabazi, reportedly rejected by KCCA as Abdallah Mubiru's deputy for his 'lifestyle', hastily serenades a divided dressing room and comes up with a competent and interd technical team will be vital to his stay at Kitende.

His in-tray at Kitende midway the season evokes déjà vu moments of last season when the Venoms ran to the go-getting Alex Isabirye before parting ways with him after he salvaged the season with the StarTimes Uganda Premier League title and the Uganda Cup trophy.

Vipers are fourth with 24 points, and the ball is now in Mbabazi's coat to breath a new lease of life in their desperate bid to catch up with Abbey Kikomeko's Bul that are eight points ahead.