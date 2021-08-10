The twists and turns in SC Villa elections

By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

Up until last week only Dennis Mbidde had showed interest in contesting for SC Villa presidency, Daily Monitor understands.

Uganda’s most decorated club are expected to go to the polls on August 28 to elect the inaugural president under their new community ownership model, weeks after the first Congress sat.

Mbidde, Villa interim committee member Joseph Kizito, and Busiro East MP Medard Sseggona are the three to pick and return nomination forms at the weekend.

The latter two called it late, however; and only made their intentions known publicly as the clock ticked down.

Mbidde, a lifelong Villa fan, whose father Charles Jjaggwe is among the founders of the club, had made his intentions clear from onset.

Lawyer Edgar Agaba was until picking and returning of nomination forms deadline still challenging the club ownership legality, while Ben Misagga was locked out by one of the new statutes.

However, it is understood that the interim team of chairman William Nkemba and the tycoon Omar Mandelas behind the scenes do not fancy Mbidde.

So as the possibility of Mbidde contesting unopposed became more apparent, they had to do something.

Talks happened and Kizito, who boasts of vast corporate governance experience, was talked into it.

But still, sources say, the people running Villa now wanted someone who could move and shake some more, and that is how Sseggona came into the picture.

“That is not true,” Sseggona contested, “If you know me, no faction can influence me.”

Word is that Sseggona could end up being unopposed, with Mbidde and Kizito pulling out, but the latter two vehemently dismiss.

Also, some still claim Fufa president Moses Magogo is holding the steering wheel for Mbidde but both men have been categorical in dismissing the claims.

All three aspirants insist they are in this to move the club to the next level, and that the decision to express interest was independent.

“I want to end the ‘big man’ syndrome which has held our club back for so many years,” Mbidde told Daily Monitor.

“My leadership is for a self sustaining club, with community involvement and with my experience and everyone’s contribution, we‘ll get there.”

Sseggona says he chose to offer himself now because “this is the right time, and I’m new,I bring new ideas and that is what our club needs.

“Our colleagues have done a great job to bring us where we are today, and now istime for us with fresher ideas to bring our club back to greater days.”

Sseggona, who dismisses any faction is fronting him but fans, members and trustees and his own conviction, said “I’m here to serve with dedication and distinction.”

Kizito believes vast experience in corporate governance, and the fact that he is part of the team that created this enabling environment, will help structure Villa to match the times.

“We’ve created the foundation, and now I bring management experience to build onto this,” Kizito said.

The three will be verified this week and should have their running mates and executive teams by Tuesday (today).

Profile

The men vying to lead SC Villa renaissance

Dennis Mbidde (46)

Marketing professional with 20 years experience

SC Villa executive in 2006

SC Villa National Fans Coordinator from 2009-2014

SC Villa deputy president in 2014

Fufa 3rd vice president from 2014 to 2018

Lifelong Villa fan

Medard Sseggona (45)

Lawyer and MP for Busiro East.

Partner at Lukwago and Co. Advocates and taught at Makerere University Business School.

Ssegona is a former Buganda Kingdom spokesperson and current Shadow Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs

Former Buganda Minister of Information, Cabinet Affairs and Lukiiko.

Joseph Kizito (50)

Currently Head Of Consumer Affairs at the Uganda Communications Commission, Kizito previously worked as Principal Air Transport Officer at the Civil Aviation Authority.

He has vast experience in corporate management and has worked as a pundit on UBC TV for over 10 years.

Kizito also headed the National Union of Football Fans in 2005 and has been a member of the SC Villa Interim Committee.

[email protected]