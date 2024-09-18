Thirsty Eagles circle scarred Vipers

With their backs against the wall, sixt-time league winners Vipers face a do-or-die moment as they prepare for a crucial showdown with Baker Mbowa's rejuvenated Express on Thursday at St Mary's Stadium Kitende.

After a dismal 3-1 defeat to Nec on Sunday that left fans in disbelief, drastic changes are needed to reverse their fortunes.

The under-pressure coach Nikola Kavazovic, already skating on thin ice, knows all too well that failure to deliver in the upcoming grudge clash will almost certainly seal his fate.

The players, too, are under the microscope, as a similar slip-up against their archrivals could plunge the club into deeper turmoil just two games into the StarTimes Uganda Premier League season.

Vipers and Uganda Cranes pivotal playmaker Allan Okello, who was conspicuously absent in influence during the disheartening Lugogo defeat, has now issued a rallying cry to his teammates.

He wants them to rise up like wounded lions, fighting tooth and nail for the club's pride and proving they are still worthy challengers in the league.

"A wake up call for us from yesterday’s (Sunday) game, we need to do better starting with the next game (against Express)," Okello revealed on his X (formerly Twitter) platform.

The pressure is on, and only a united front can turn the tide for their beleaguered Serbian coach, whose loose tactical approach was ruthlessly exposed.

Thirsty Eagles

Standing in their way are the revitalized Red Eagles, seven-time league champions, who are eager to show they have still got what it takes to dominate at the highest level.

Fresh off a convincing victory in their opening match, the visiting team boasts a roster filled with experienced veterans, each keen to prove that their glory days are far from over.

Express, brimming with confidence, are bolstered by the presence of on-form striker Sam Ssenyonjo who netted a brace in their opening game against Mbale Heroes at Nakivubo Stadium.

Set to wreak havoc on the Venoms’ fragile backline, Ssenyonyo is backed by an experienced playmaker Saidi Kyeyune who knows exactly how to make him thrive.

For the embattled Serbian coach to steer the ship back on course, he must make bold adjustments to his starting lineup, fielding the right players—those hungry for redemption.

The team must play with clear intent, a renewed sense of purpose, and the composure to impose their game on the Red Eagles that are yet to win at Kitende but hurt them at Wankulukuku last season.

Anything less could be disastrous. With the club's notoriously impatient owners watching closely, another home defeat, especially to such a resurgent rival, may prove intolerable. A second consecutive league loss could swiftly trigger the axe, cutting short his tenure early in the season.

Butema homecoming for Kitara

At long last, Kitara will get to play in the top flight division before their core fans in Hoima at the newly established Royals Park Butema when they host Hussein Mbalangu's Nec.

A repeat of last year's Stanbic Uganda Cup final, will have two sides that joined the league last season, dazzled to respectable finishes, share wins and have each started this season with aplomb.

Kitara coach Brian Bfrian Ssenyondo will bank on his trusted striking trident of Denis Omedi, Fred Amaku and Jude Ssemugabi while Mbalangu will pray that midfielder Paul Mucureezi turns the guns on his immediate past employers.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Thursday's fixtures

Kitara vs. Nec, 4pm

UPDF vs. Lugazi, 4pm