This is my season, says Express' reborn Kambale

A player who crossed the DR Congo border through Kasese to chase the unknown is now itching to enhance his own burgeoning reputation at Express.

Eric Kambale has already become indispensable to Wasswa Bbosa and the Red Eagles’ hunt for a first Uganda Premier League title in nine years, thanks to his 12 well punctuated goals thus far.

The forward is a gift that keeps giving even when they still miss the services of injured striker George Ssenkaaba.

“This is my season. I’ve to do everything possible to outperform my previous two seasons at Express,” the 21-year-old Mohawk-sporting forward told Daily Monitor.

For a third season, his rebirth is as remarkable as his name. Among the Bakonjo from Kasese and Bandandi from eastern DR Congo, Kambale is a name given to a third born male child.

Not only goals have made Kambale a household name among the Red Eagles faithful but also his technical ability that allows him play from both flanks, off the main striker or as a lone ranger – completed with impeccable aerial prowess.

“My teammates and the technical team have supported me and I thank God for that. When I came to Uganda four years ago, I was playing leisure football in Buziga until my uncle advised me to go for trials at Express from where I impressed,” he reveals.

A gem from Congo

Born in Goma in eastern DR Congo, Kambale has hastily adapted to Ugandan culture and effortlessly communicates with colleagues in Luganda.

“The most important thing to me is winning a trophy with Express, not how many goals I will score,” says the forward who has hit the back of the league nets 12 times this season.

Vipers Yunus Ssentamu leads the topscorers’ chart with 15 goals with six matches left to play.

As Express, third on the log and two points behind leaders URA, visits Busoga United this afternoon, all the eyes will be on the team’s lead protagonist.

“In the past, I had many injuries and they interrupted my consistency. I’m now 100 percent fit and ready to repay the faith Express showed in me,” he adds.

Kambale, who played for DR Congo U-20 before crossing over to Uganda is still contemplating which national team to play for – Uganda or DR Congo.

“My main focus is winning something in the three years I signed with Express. I will cross that bridge (national duty loyalty) when I reach it.”

Vipers eye top sport

After coming through the URA, KCCA, and SC Villa onslaughts unscathed, Fred Kajoba’s second placed Venoms turn focus to Mbarara City this afternoon at St Mary’s Stadium. Victory will see them leapfrog URA at the top with 56 points. The Taxmen (54 points) face Kyetume tomorrow.

Uganda Premier League Matchday25 (4pm)

Busoga United vs. Express

Wakiso Giants vs. Bul

Vipers vs. Mbarara City

Onduparaka vs. Bright Stars

Kitara vs. Myda

