This is the best time to hit SC Villa - Mulikyi

Simeone Masaba’s URA are in Jinja today with a sole mission - compounding SC Villa woes.

The StarTimes Uganda Premier League fixture at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru pits eighth-placed URA against SC Villa, 13th on the log and reeling from a 1-0 loss to Mbarara City.

Not that URA, 12 points adrift of leaders KCCA with three games in hand, are in stellar form themselves, but they habour a strong conviction that they must catch up with the leading pack.

“We are not under pressure as one of favourites though we need to win our games to catch up,” URA defender Huud Mulikyi told Daily Monitor.

“This is the best time [to face struggling Villa] because we need points. They can’t stop us from winning at all costs.”

URA have not conceded in the last two matches - the 2-0 win over Vipers and 0-0 draw with Police - and that gives Mulikyi and co. a reason to smile.

“We’re improving so that means the defenders are now working. We just need maximum concentration in the final third to keep winning matches,” Mulikyi, the ever present figure in the side, added of the team that has considered seven times in six outings.

Paul Mbowa’s injury means Mulikyi will lay siege in the centre-half alongside the returning Najib Fesali, alongside fit-again left-back Derrick Ndahiro as they try to halt Villa attack force of Travis Mutyaba and Iddi Abdulwahid.

The Jogoos gaffer Petros Koukouras must fortify his backline of Gift Fred, Kennedy Ssemakula, Garvin Kizito and Joseph Kafumbe to contain URA’ s attack of Steven Mukwala and Cromwell Rwothomio, who have netted five goals each from six matches.

Lwesibawa back to lift Eagles

Express must dust themselves and lift the mood of star forward Eric Kambale, who was controversially snubbed for the Fufa Player of the Year on Saturday.

The league champions will attempt to empty their frustration on visiting Mbarara City. The Ankole Lions beat Villa in their last game at Kakyeka Stadium and will look to last season’s 1-all draw at Wankulukuku for inspiration.

But they will be wary of winger Godfrey Lwesibawa, who returned from injury to help the Red Eagles pick a point off Onduparaka in Arua last week.

“I’m happy to have scored on my return from injury and I hope I can do better against Mbarara,” Lwesibawa said.

Wasswa Bbosa’s Red Eagles are seventh on the log with 12 points from eight matches while the visitors are ninth on 10 points from eight games.

Today- 3PM