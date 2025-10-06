Three dreamers, one champion storm Masaza semis

he Airtel Masaza Cup has reached its penultimate stage with Kyaggwe, Buweekula, Bugerere and Ssingo booking their semifinal places after a dramatic weekend.

While Ssingo, champions in 2015 and 2018, are the only surviving side with pedigree, the other three are chasing a maiden crown since the competition’s revival in 2004.

At Migyeera, Buluuli threatened to overturn the tie when Isaac Ruguruka Musugu struck in the first half to level the contest 2-2 on aggregate. But Bugerere, who have never gone beyond the semifinals before, responded through Patrick Odie to draw 1-1 and progress 3-2 on aggregate. Buganda Kingdom Sports Minister Robert Sserwanga, watching from the stands, praised their resilience.

On the islands, Ssese gave themselves hope after Sabil Muhammad scored before the break to cut Kyaggwe’s advantage. But moments into the second half, Allan Mugalu equalised, sealing a 1-1 draw and a 3-1 aggregate win.

Mugalu, who has now scored in both legs, was named Man of the Match and declared Kyaggwe’s intent.

“This is a big moment for us. We fell short last year but we’re still on track for the trophy this time,” he said.

Despite reaching the latter stages on several occasions, Kyaggwe are still chasing a first-ever Masaza Cup triumph.





Ssingo show experience

At Mityana, Ssingo’s championship DNA came to the fore as Shaban Kayongo’s strike downed Mawokota 1-0. After a goalless first leg, Ssingo — winners in 2015 and 2018 — secured their first semifinal slot since 2023 and reminded rivals they remain contenders.

Buweekula, last year’s third-place side, advanced after edging Busujju 2-1 on aggregate thanks to goals from Alex Talemwa and Lauben Lubwama. They now face Kyaggwe in a repeat of last year’s semifinal, which Kyaggwe edged 2-1. But coach Felix Ssekabuuza insisted his team are looking forward, not backward.

“For us it’s not about revenge. We just want to play better, correct our mistakes and give our fans something to be proud of,” Ssekabuuza said.

The semifinal ties will be played this weekend with the second leg the following weekend.

The aggregate winner will advance to the finals at the refurbished Ham Stadium Nakivubo on November 1, 2025, where three hopefuls will be aiming for a historic first crown — unless Ssingo reclaims their throne.

Airtel Masaza Cup

Quarter finals – results

Ssese 1-1 Kyaggwe (Agg: 1-3)

Buweekula 1-1 Busijju (Agg: 2-1)

Buluuli 1-1 Bugerere (Agg: 2-3)

Ssingo 1-0 Mawokota (Agg: 1-0)

Semifinals – Oct. 11, 2025

Kyaggwe vs Buweekula

Ssingo vs Bugerere

Masaza Cup best-ever finishes

Ssingo – Champions (2015, 2018)

Kyaggwe – Finalists (2024)

Bugerere – Finalists (2006)