Three Lions aim to revel in special Wembley moment

England have a “very special opportunity” to make the country happy when they face Denmark in their Euro 2020 semi-final on Wednesday, says manager Gareth Southgate.

A 4-0 quarter-final win against Ukraine in Rome on Saturday sent Southgate’s side through to the last four. They now return to Wembley - the site of their last semi-final appearance in the Euros 25 years ago.

Denmark started their Euro 2020 campaign in the worst possible way. Talisman Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in their opening match with Finland – a game that Denmark then went on to lose.

However, buoyed by Eriksen’s miraculous survival, Denmark recovered from a loss to Belgium to defeat Russia, sending them into the knockout stages.

But, Southgate wants to end that run due to the extra meaning attached to England games. “England matches bring families and communities together,” said Southgate.

Speaking to BBC, he added: “The opportunity to bring happiness and create brilliant nights for our fans, our nation, is a very special one that you have when you play with England.

“They are matches that you remember where you were and some of the nicest messages you get are that people appreciate how the players have been - that they feel they can connect with them - they should be very proud of that.”

51 years ago

Victory for England on Wednesday would see them reach the final of a major tournament for the first time since winning the 1966 World Cup.

Asked what it would mean to him to reach the final, Southgate said: “It’s what it means to the country really.

“If you’re a coach it’s a bit like being a parent - you’ve gone past the moment when it’s about you and it’s about what you pass on to others.” He added the team’s experience of reaching the last four of the 2018 World Cup in Russia could help his side go further this time: “We are better prepared for this semi-final in that we’ve lived it before.

“And although that doesn’t determine winning or losing a game of football, there are a lot of factors that we are aware of and we have dealt with before that help you to prepare in a better way.

“So for example after the game in Rome the celebrations were at a certain level, while probably in Russia to get through the first knockout game, and the quarter-final, took a lot of emotional energy.

“In Rome, everyone was quite calm about what was going on and we knew we hadn’t achieved what we wanted to yet, so those things are what prepare you for a big match like this.”



