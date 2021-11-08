Three talking points from the Premier League

Manchester United's English defender Harry Maguire reacts at the final whistle during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on November 6, 2021. PHOTO/AFP
 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Old Trafford bosses have resisted pulling the trigger despite United's poor results but Norwich and Aston Villa have acted decisively, sacking Daniel Farke and Dean Smith.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must fear he will not survive the international break after two more Premier League managers were fired this weekend as West Ham ended Liverpool's 25-match unbeaten run.

