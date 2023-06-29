Tibita's creative spark ravels best midfielder race

Getting nominated for the best midfielder award whilst playing for a Busoga United team that battled relegation for the larger part of last StarTimes Uganda Premier league season says much about pint-sized playmaker Laban Tibita.

And what is more, by the time he dons his tuxedo to attend the Pilsner league awards night at Sheraton Hotel next Thursday, Tibita might have officially been unveiled as a URA player.

His creative brains shone brightest for coach Afani Ikoba's side that escaped the relegation scare on the last day, operating as a free role cog in their 3-5-2 system.

Tibita netted seven crucial goals and six assists as he operated at the apex of a midfield diamond that included Isaac Doka and Ibrahim Kayiwa.

"When Anthony Mayanja joined Bul at the start of the season, we gave him the liberty to dictate the team tempo and he has not only outscored all our players but also showed he belongs to another level. The recent URA switch didn't shock me at all and I believe he will shine there," Ikoba told Daily Monitor.

In a nation where creativity and industry are deficient at the national team set-ups and league levels, Tibita showed all is not lost.

Kongolo silent assassin

Call him a lazy playmaker, Arua Hill attacking midfielder Gaddafi Wahab makes things happen albeit on his own terms.



He was the force behind Livingston Mbabazi's team's fourth place finish with five goals and six assists.

Wahab chose not to showcase his setpiece artistry knack this term but still remained the glue that harnessed the three-man counter-pressing midfield completed by Faizul Anguzu and Allan Mugalu.

He played 18 matches for the Kongolo and in most cases when he switched off, his side inevitably raked up 10 losses and when he gained his groove especially at home, few suffered the Barifa den.

Deep lying playmaker

The league stakeholders starred in awe as the Wakiso Giants midfield awesome trident of Ibrahim Kasule, Lawrence Bukenya and Hassan Ssenyonjo formed rings around their opponents in the first round of the season.

Kasule's departure to the US somewhat broke the Purple Sharks' resolve but not Bukenya's midfield command.

In the current game of numbers, Bukenya's two assists and zero goals pale in contrast with Wahab and Tibita but his coach John Luyinda believes it would be foolhardy to base judgement on that alone.

"The modern game dictates a player like Bukenbya to initiate attacks from deep, organise the team, give it balance and make assists and goals. He largely did that but he is up against two number tens with impressive numbers which makes it harder for him (to win)," Luyinda revealed.