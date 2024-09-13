TICAD Cup opens doors for refugee girl footballers

For three years now, the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and other partners have been organizing the TICAD Cup, an annual girls football tournament held at the Fufa Technical Center-Njeru, to showcase talent but above all, create awareness and bridge the gap between refugees and their host communities.

Finding yourself in a country where you have no social belonging can be emotionally and psychologically traumatizing. But like they say, sport is a global language and the TICAD Cup has proven that.

Talent is the biggest gift that one can use to overcome life's adversities and a few girls from refugee teams have seized the opportunity.

Take an example of Linda Bayoa and Peace Malia, youngsters from Pagirinya Refugee Settlement in Adjumani who earlier this year earned full bursaries at Moyo Star High School after being spotted at last year's TICAD Cup.

That is the spirit and inspiration behind the tournament on top of forging lasting relations between the refugees and their host communities.

This year's edition saw the addition of the Agojo Refugee Resettlement team for the first time and for a team that was only formed just a few months ago, it is little wonder they finished bottom of the six-team log. However, in sport, there are times when everyone is a winner.

And this was one such example. For many, if not all Agojo players, this was their first time to cross the Karuma bridge. Add that to the chance they got to play and socialize with the more elite teams like Tagy High School from Entebbe and King of Kings from Fort Portal and you have the feeling of accomplishment.

Representatives from the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), JICA, UN Women plus Fufa all emphasized the need for the empowerment of these girls through sports. On the pitch, talent was exhibited and there was visible improvement from teams like Pagirinya who were making their third appearance.

In the final, Jinja City Queens relied on two clinical headers from Shamim Kilikumwino to beat King of Kings 2-0. The latter won the first edition three years ago and were looking at becoming the first team to ever win it twice.