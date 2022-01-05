Tiger bites off keeper's hand at Japan safari park

A wild tiger. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The keeper who lost her hand, a woman in her 20s, was transported by medical helicopter to hospital, Kyodo said.

A tiger bit off a keeper's hand and attacked two other people at a safari park near Tokyo, Japanese media reported Wednesday.

