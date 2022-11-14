Tight at the top? Well, everywhere

Wakiso Giants are the biggest winners from Match Day Seven of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

The Purple Sharks have been on some run, beating URA, drawing with reigning champions Vipers, and on Friday edging SC Villa to go joint top.

You have to go back to the opening match day to get their only defeat, then a 3-2 loss to KCCA.

High-flying Ibrahim Kasule continues to deliver the goods for Wakiso, the first goal in the 2-1 victory at Villa his third of the season.

Shariph Kimbowa scored the winner before the break at Wankulukuku in a half Wakiso dominated before Seif Batte got Villa's consolation in a second half home side attempted surge.

The plan for Villa, who dropped to third on 13 points, was to beat Wakiso and end Match Day Seven top of the table.

Yet Wakiso saw their own window to continue a rather encouraging start to the campaign.

They took full advantage, their fourth victory in seven games dislodging Villa from second and Wakiso joining Bul at the top on 14 points.

The only disappointing part from that game was some Villa fans pelting stones and injuring a Wakiso Giants medic at a time when the game is welcoming spectators back into stadiums.

It is early days but Bul, who landed in a 1-0 Express ambush last Tuesday, Wakiso and Villa will look at the table seven matches in and be proud of themselves.

Allan Kayiwa's fourth of Express' only six goals was responsible for Bul's fall at Wankulukuku last Tuesday.

The leading trio's surprise start and league dominants KCCA and Vipers indifferent beginning have ensured it's kept tight at the top, in the middle and bottom.

Actually, while KCCA struggled in their early matches, coach Morley Byekwaso's men have since picked themselves up.

They have now won four in six, including their first away victory - a 1-0 win at UPDF on Wednesday, thanks to Muhammed Ssenoga Kagawa's goal.

Actually, if KCCA - now fourth on 12 points, won their game in hand, they would top standings.

Quietly, Ashraf Mandela's second half penalty helped Vipers over the line at Blacks Power in Lira.

The champions are yet to win back-to-back, and sit ninth on eight points from five matches.

URA also silently ended Arua Hill's four -match unbeaten run, Dickson Kigongo's goal also ensuring the Tax Collectors won again after failing in their previous two games.

In all, everyone is still very much alive, with only one point separating teams from top to 10th.

Actually, even bottom Onduparaka, who lost to Busoga United, could argue that they are only 13 points from the leader - although they badly need a sign.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Match Day Seven

Results

Onduparaka 0-1 Busoga United

URA 1-0 Arua Hill

SC Villa 1-2 Wakiso Giants

Blacks Power 0-1 Vipers SC

UPDF 0-1 KCCA

Express 1-0 Bul

Wakiso Giants 1-1 Vipers SC

Gaddafi 3-0 Soltilo Brights Stars

2022/23 Top Scorers

Richard Wandyaka 4, Bul

Karim Ndugwa 4, Bul

Allan Kayiwa 4, Express

George Senkaaba 3, URA

Alex Kitatta 3, Gaddafi

Ivan Ahimbisibwe 3, UPDF

Rashid Toha 3, Arua Hill

Ibrahim Kasule 3, Wakiso Giants

Fred Amaku 3, Maroons

Rodgers Mato Kassim 3, KCCA

Match Day Eight fixtures

Tuesday, November 15, 4pm

Vipers SC vs. Arua Hill SC, St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

Maroons vs. Blacks Power, Prisons Grounds, Luzira

Soltilo Bright Stars vs. Onduparaka, Kavumba Recreation Ground, Wakiso

Wednesday, November 16, 4pm

Busoga United vs. Express, Kakindu Stadium, Jinja, Live on FUFA TV

Friday, November 18, 4pm

Wakiso Giants vs. Gaddafi, Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso, Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

Vipers SC vs. UPDF, St.Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

Saturday, November 19

KCCA FC vs. URA FC, MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo, 2pm, Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

Arua Hill SC vs. SC Villa, Barifa Stadium, Arua, 4pm, Live on FUFA TV



