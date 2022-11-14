Tight at the top? Well, everywhere
Wakiso Giants are the biggest winners from Match Day Seven of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.
The Purple Sharks have been on some run, beating URA, drawing with reigning champions Vipers, and on Friday edging SC Villa to go joint top.
You have to go back to the opening match day to get their only defeat, then a 3-2 loss to KCCA.
High-flying Ibrahim Kasule continues to deliver the goods for Wakiso, the first goal in the 2-1 victory at Villa his third of the season.
Shariph Kimbowa scored the winner before the break at Wankulukuku in a half Wakiso dominated before Seif Batte got Villa's consolation in a second half home side attempted surge.
The plan for Villa, who dropped to third on 13 points, was to beat Wakiso and end Match Day Seven top of the table.
Yet Wakiso saw their own window to continue a rather encouraging start to the campaign.
They took full advantage, their fourth victory in seven games dislodging Villa from second and Wakiso joining Bul at the top on 14 points.
The only disappointing part from that game was some Villa fans pelting stones and injuring a Wakiso Giants medic at a time when the game is welcoming spectators back into stadiums.
It is early days but Bul, who landed in a 1-0 Express ambush last Tuesday, Wakiso and Villa will look at the table seven matches in and be proud of themselves.
Allan Kayiwa's fourth of Express' only six goals was responsible for Bul's fall at Wankulukuku last Tuesday.
The leading trio's surprise start and league dominants KCCA and Vipers indifferent beginning have ensured it's kept tight at the top, in the middle and bottom.
Actually, while KCCA struggled in their early matches, coach Morley Byekwaso's men have since picked themselves up.
They have now won four in six, including their first away victory - a 1-0 win at UPDF on Wednesday, thanks to Muhammed Ssenoga Kagawa's goal.
Actually, if KCCA - now fourth on 12 points, won their game in hand, they would top standings.
Quietly, Ashraf Mandela's second half penalty helped Vipers over the line at Blacks Power in Lira.
The champions are yet to win back-to-back, and sit ninth on eight points from five matches.
URA also silently ended Arua Hill's four -match unbeaten run, Dickson Kigongo's goal also ensuring the Tax Collectors won again after failing in their previous two games.
In all, everyone is still very much alive, with only one point separating teams from top to 10th.
Actually, even bottom Onduparaka, who lost to Busoga United, could argue that they are only 13 points from the leader - although they badly need a sign.
StarTimes Uganda Premier League
Match Day Seven
Results
Onduparaka 0-1 Busoga United
URA 1-0 Arua Hill
SC Villa 1-2 Wakiso Giants
Blacks Power 0-1 Vipers SC
UPDF 0-1 KCCA
Express 1-0 Bul
Wakiso Giants 1-1 Vipers SC
Gaddafi 3-0 Soltilo Brights Stars
2022/23 Top Scorers
Richard Wandyaka 4, Bul
Karim Ndugwa 4, Bul
Allan Kayiwa 4, Express
George Senkaaba 3, URA
Alex Kitatta 3, Gaddafi
Ivan Ahimbisibwe 3, UPDF
Rashid Toha 3, Arua Hill
Ibrahim Kasule 3, Wakiso Giants
Fred Amaku 3, Maroons
Rodgers Mato Kassim 3, KCCA
Match Day Eight fixtures
Tuesday, November 15, 4pm
Vipers SC vs. Arua Hill SC, St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, Live on Sanyuka Prime TV
Maroons vs. Blacks Power, Prisons Grounds, Luzira
Soltilo Bright Stars vs. Onduparaka, Kavumba Recreation Ground, Wakiso
Wednesday, November 16, 4pm
Busoga United vs. Express, Kakindu Stadium, Jinja, Live on FUFA TV
Friday, November 18, 4pm
Wakiso Giants vs. Gaddafi, Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso, Live on Sanyuka Prime TV
Vipers SC vs. UPDF, St.Mary’s Stadium, Kitende
Saturday, November 19
KCCA FC vs. URA FC, MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo, 2pm, Live on Sanyuka Prime TV
Arua Hill SC vs. SC Villa, Barifa Stadium, Arua, 4pm, Live on FUFA TV