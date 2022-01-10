Tight race, ref queries as UPL goes to recess

As the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table leaders KCCA suffered their first season defeat in Ndejje to URA on Saturday, challengers Vipers nervously faltered at Kitende.

In what has been one of the most exciting first round action in recent memory, it is still a tight affair that attracts about five teams to stake a genuine claim on the title contest.

At the Arena of Visions, URA arose from their slumber when faced with the KCCA onslaught – and played like the contenders they should be.

Morley Byekwaso’s KCCA rued the two goals ruled for offside by referee Mashood Ssali. The first, a debatable incident, had KCCA striker Sadat Anaku reacting to a rebound after Alionzi Nafian had parried Davis Kasirye’s powerful header in his path.

But the flag was up.

The linesman then flagged off Rogers Mato’s effort after he deftly controlled left-back Herbert Achai’s cross to finish beyond Alionzi.

When URA striker Steven Mukwala headed in Saidi Kyeyune’s corner to give the hosts the lead, the travelling fans started getting the nostalgia of perpetually not leaving Ndejje in one piece.

Calls to review match officials’ decisions have highlighted the opening part of this campaign with some getting penalised for flimsy officiating.

‘The battle is on’

Byekwaso chose to dwell on the positives from the match as the curtain drew on first round matches.

“We had the best scoring chances but it wasn’t our day. URA got one corner chance and used it. We will return stronger,” he told Daily Monitor.

“We have shown that we can battle with the big teams and I’m happy that the boys show appetite.”

Despite registering a fifth win of the season, Sam Timbe’s team are still seventh in the table with 22 points from 13 matches, while KCCA are now a point better than Vipers at the apex.

Vipers, Eagles fail to pounce

Roberto Oliveira’s Vipers would have gone a point ahead of KCCA had they held on to the 1-0 advantage against Bul at the St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende.

Instead, the lead from Walter Ochora’s own goal was halved when midfielder Allan Kayiwa fidgeted with the ball closer to his box and Simon Oketcho took his chance to hand Alex Isabirye’s side the equaliser in added minutes.

Bul, who they had pummelled 8-1 in the Uganda Cup finals in September, are fourth with 26 points from 15 matches.

At Wankulukuku Stadium, Wasswa Bbosa’s Red Eagles were held to 1-all draw by Soltilo Bright Stars on Friday.