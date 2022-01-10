Tight race, ref queries as UPL goes to recess

Top. KCCA’s Morley Byekwaso.

boss

By  Denis Bbosa

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • At the Arena of Visions, URA arose from their slumber when faced with the KCCA onslaught – and played like the contenders they should be.

As the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table leaders KCCA suffered their first season defeat in Ndejje to URA on Saturday, challengers Vipers nervously faltered at Kitende.

