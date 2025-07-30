Tika to represent Rhino Camp at Ticad Cup

Rhino Camp in Madi-Okollo District was the scene of refugee girls football action over the weekend. Organized by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (Jica) and partners from UNHCR, Soltillo Bright Stars, the tournament, played by three zones in the settlement, acted as a qualifier for the annual Ticad Cup to be held at the Fifa Technical Center, Njeru, in September.

Ticad Cup aims at bringing refugee girls from various settlements together to strengthen their resolve to overcome their daily adversities through the beautiful game.

It also opens up a host of opportunities for these refugee girls in the form of talent development and education.

And for the first time, this tournament, going into its fourth edition, shall have participants from Rhino Camp, which will be represented by Tika Zone.

During the one day football selection trials played under the scorching sun in the deeper West Nile countryside, Tika triumphed over Omugo and Ofuo Zones to book their ticket to Jinja.

Majority of the players, if not all, had never dreamt of leaving West Nile to come to the central part of Uganda. But that's what football offers. It offers opportunities that sometimes not even money can buy.

“We work to uphold the 2021 Tokyo Conference on Refugees through Sports whose aim is to promote inclusion, protection, and empowerment of refugees and their host communities through sports,” revealed Yoichi Inoue, the Jica Country Representative.

Jica Country Representative Yoichi Inoue inspecting lineups before the final match between Ofuo Zone and Tika Zone.

In the games proper, all qualifiers ended goalless in regulation time, meaning that Tika had to rely on their kickers to score in the post match shootouts, and when they failed, their goalkeeper Peace Joseph Lateng stood out to bail them out with save after save.

The lack of sharp shooters to finish off the games in regulation time is a headache that Tika coach Peter Kwaje promised to solve before they board the bus to Jinja.

Harold Atukwatse, the Soltillo Bright Stars Chief Executive Officer, and one of the talent selectors, opines that football is played by a willing body and heart.

“These girls are naturally physical and hungry for opportunities like this. All they need is proper handling and exposure to tournaments like the one they will participate in in Jinja. There, you never know one or two could get scouted and that is what we are all working for; providing a pathway for growth,” he said.

In mid August, the last leg of the qualifiers will shift to Rwamwanja in Kamwenge to wrap up the final makeup of the teams to play in Jinja.

So far, Pagirinya, Agojo (both from Adjumani), Palorinya (Obongi), Rhino Camp (Madi-Okollo) have booked their tickets.