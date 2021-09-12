Timbe at the wheel as URA welcome Ethiopia’s Coffee FC

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

The news of experienced coach Sam Timbe joining URA at the last hour ahead of the Caf Confederation Cup engagement with Coffee of Ethiopia today was greeted with untold joy by all football stakeholders.

The tax collectors’ supporters should be confident walking into the game against the Ethiopians this afternoon at St Mary’s Stadium-Kitende with the well-travelled Timbe at the helm.

The veteran coach’s record at the big stage has been immaculate and promises to elevate URA’s fortunes and downcast mentality more than Simeone Masaba who has briefly served in interim capacity.

Coveted for being the only Ugandan coach to have won the regional Cecafa Kagame Cup with four different clubs - SC Villa, Atraco, Police and Yanga - Timbe’s only blemish is being out of active practice for long.

“I’m glad to be at URA and I am happy that I’ve been given a chance to coach this team. Right now all focus is on the continent games and I am here to add a brick on the club’s ambitions,” the down to earth coach told Sunday Monitor.

He was last sacked at Police FC in October 2016 and has since taken a back seat.

“The goal is for the club to progress at least to the group stages of the Confederations Cup but of course we keep our faith high to even go past that,” he stressed.

It is believed he signed a year-long contract at the Nakawa side and will work closely with Masaba on managing the post Sam Ssimbwa era.

Timbe, regarded as an attack-minded yet reserved tactician, has crossed paths with many Ethiopians sides and this exposure ultimately comes in handy for URA.

“Coffee is a good team and we have had enough research about it. The boys will be aware (of their attacking threat) and we hope we can have a good result first here at home then later travel to get the job done,” revealed the former Uganda Cranes assistant coach.

Unpredictable visitors

Coffee, also known as Ethiopian Buna, poses an unpredictable threat to URA having arrived in Kampala on Friday with a solo mission of drawing the first blood.

Under coach Kassaye Arage, the Ethiopians are expected to take the game to the hosts at Kitende this afternoon.To combat this, URA are expected to line up with with Nafian Alionzi (goalkeeper), Ashraf Mandela, Patrick Mbowa, Benjamin Nyakoojo and Derrick Ndahiro in defence.

The midfield trio of Ivan Sserubiri, Saidi Kyeyune and Shafik Kagimu is expected to give team balance in defence and attack.

Timbe will seek trickery and speed in the three forwards Viane Ssekajugo, Steven Mukwala and Joachim Ojera that should trouble the visitors’ backline all evening. The overall winner after next week’s return leg in Addis Ababa will take on Egyptian giants Al Masry.

Tanzanian officials Elly Sasii, Salim Mkono and Seif Kassim will take charge of the explosive encounter.

