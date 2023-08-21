Timbe lived for his principles

Fallen illustrious coach Sam Timbe hated the limelight like hell.

A fan watching a league match at either Kavumba Recreation Ground or Kyabaggu Stadium in Wakiso would be caught unawares by learning that the elderly man seated near them with a kangaroo cap in the stands was Timbe.

Arguably one of the most decorated Ugandan coaches, Timbe breathed his last on Saturday afternoon en-route to Nakasero Hospital in a similar discreet and unexpected manner.

According to family members, he opened his gate in Kavumba and left to plan for URA's Fufa Super Eight semifinal encounter with KCCA the following day without any health complaint.

Suddenly, he was rushed to St Catherine Hospital in Wakiso where it was advised that the 69-year old coach required an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) procedure at Nakasero.

The nation is still grieving for an introvert coach that said so little but left an indelible mark on the regional football sphere and tributes are flowing from all over East Africa and beyond.

Rare breed of a coach

Sports journalist turned football agent Muhammad Menya Dhakaba, has been Timbe's closest buddy for 24 years, starting out in a casual friendship that led to being named the coach's personal manager and agent.

"He has been a very principled and straight man. He was an astute time keeper and I'm proud to have got him coach stints at Police (twice), Atraco (Rwanda), Yanga (Tanzania), Sofapaka (Kenya) and Tusker (Kenya)," Dhakaba reminisced.

He underlines Timbe's rare traits of respecting people regardless of age and the humility that pushed him to respect contracts he signed.

"One time Micho Sredojevic (Uganda Cranes coach) wanted to take on Timbe as his assistant without my consent but he refused and only signed the deal after I came on board," he told Daily Monitor.

Yet, it is saddening to learn that Timbe died without getting his grand wish - being the head coach for the Uganda Cranes.

"He applied twice for the national team job and when he was not shortlisted in dubious circumstances, he swore never to apply again. He might have stepped on someone's toes as assistant or caretaker and they sidestepped him

hence denying him his wish," Dhakaba recalls.

Few people knew about the former Coffee FC goalkeeper's family because he kept it out of camera lenses and anyone was courting trouble if they dared to intrude on it.

"I have dealt with many local coaches that are not trustworthy. A typical Ugandan coach will immediately drop you as his agent after you get him job placement but that wasn't Timbe, he is a rare breed of a coach," he added.

Born winner

Fellow coaches Fred Kajoba and Sam Ssimbwa have led overpouring eulogies, both acknowledging Timbe's seniority and Midas touch at work.

"I went to Coffee aged 16 and Timbe was coach in 1988. He taught me a lot about goalkeeping, honed my skills and had an enormous bearing on the person I'm today,"Kajoba, the current Cranes goalkeeping coach revealed.

The two would later work together at the national team and Kajoba was awed by Timbe's bravado to stand up to foreign coaches and state what he feels was right.

"He was a born winner like the club successes he achieved showed. The Coffee family will miss him dearly. I would say his major weakness was not gladly taking advice when he felt he was right, he only stuck to what he believed in," Kajoba, remembers about his 'dad'.

Ssimbwa, who Timbe replaced at URA in 2021, says the immense work pressure for a man of his successor's age must have had a diverse impact on his deteriorating health.

"He was calm, he didn't joke with us juniors and respected his age. He was a coaching reference in our coaching circle due to his seniority. We coaches always work under too much pressure to win and that can be deadly," Ssimbwa said.

Timbe, who won the Uganda Cup trophy as goalkeeper with Coffee in 1981, was more successful as a coach winning league titles with SC Villa (2004), Atraco (2008) and Yanga in 2011.

He has the record of the only coach to have won the Cecafa Club Cup titles at four clubs - SC Villa (2005), Police (2006), Atraco (2009) and Yanga (2011).

Father Figure

Former Uganda Cranes, KCCA, Police and URA midfielder Tony Mawejje will forever be indebted to Timbe's contribution at the nascent stage of his career.

"You have been a coach and a parent to me. You handed me my first appearance in the Super league. I can never talk about my career biography without mentioning your name," he posted on his social media page after the sad news filtered through.

According to URA long-serving midfielder Saidi Kyeyune, Timbe spared time from his coaching duties to teach players about post career welfare.

"He would sit with a player and advise him how to use their salary to avoid an abject life after football. Like all aging people, Timbe would once in a while complain about ailments but on Thursday at training in Gayaza he was in a jovial mood until he missed the Friday training," Kyeyune told this paper.

His URA colleague Huud Mulikyi adds that the crestfallen mood in camp will take long to heal.

"He was a parent to all of us, he loved his job and we anticipated to do well with him the upcoming season. His untimely death has hit us hard as players and we will take time to overcome this untold grief," Mulikyi revealed.

The last man standing

Veteran sports journalist Hassan Badru Zziwa who works at the Observer says Timbe's passing closes the chapter of the most decorated and experienced coaches to have graced Ugandan football.

"He is one of the most decorated coaches in Uganda and the last experienced coach alive after Peter Okee (late), David Otti (late), and Timothy Ayeikoh (late). Timbe passed the test of time, he was more respectable than the current crop, always yearning for media attention and never had quarrels with his bosses," Zziwa stressed.

Alongside the late Bakyayita Ssemugabi, Timbe was the other Brazil trained Ugandan coach and to Zziwa that expounds his unique operation methods from the European trained colleagues.

"Timbe was the first coach who took me to the national team the Under-19 in Zanzibar with the likes of Mawejje , Tony Odur, Edward Ssali so he was special to me in a way and a father figure for most of us in the generation," fore Uganda Cranes skipper and goalkeeper Denis Onyango told Daily Monitor from his Pretoria base.

The Mamelodi Sundowns shot-stopper won trophies with Timbe at Villa and the bondage between the two was unbreakable.

"After coach Micho left SC Villa, Timbe was again the first coach to play me as a striker in a top flight and he believed in me as a striker even when there were other strikers on the bench like Alex Isabirye.

"But eventually he took me back to goalkeeping because we also had a little crisis. We went on to win the Cecafa in Mwanza with him with out conceding a single goal," Onyango recalled.

According to URA Fc website, there will a church service for Timbe at Namirembe this morning before the burial is conducted at Namayumba-Nakaseke District this afternoon.

Timbe at a glance

* Born to late Stanley Wabuteya and Dorothy Wabuteya in 1954 in Manafwa District.

* Attended Bupoto PS,Nabumali HS, and Tororo College

* Played for Coffee Fc but never got a uganda Cranes cap due to stiff competition between (1978 and 1983.

* Won league titles with SC Villa, Atraco and Yanga and Cecafa Cups SC Villa, Atraco, Police and Yanga.