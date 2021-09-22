Timbe to prioritise team bonding ahead of Al Masry

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

Newly appointed URA head coach Sam Timbe has less time to soak in the comprehensive Caf Confederation Cup triumph over Ethiopian side Coffee.

To him, the journey to unleash redemption at URA, that last hoisted a trophy in 2014, has just commenced - with a stiffer opposition in Egyptian giants Al Masry waiting mid next month.

“We will need to double our efforts against Al Masry because we will end the tie in Egypt. I joined the club at the time when the transfers were already done so I will need to work with the players at my disposal,” the veteran coach told Daily Monitor.

Timbe stresses he has been keeping his tabs on Uganda football even when he was axed at Police in 2016 - going on to have stints at Tusker in Kenya and Persatuan Bolasepak Sarawak FC in the Malaysian Premier league.

He hinted at employing the same attacking system that got a 3-1 commanding away victory in Ethiopia against the Egyptians.

“Bar the Covid19 interference, I have gained a lot (of experience) since leaving and I believe what I learned from Asia will help the club on the continent.

“I’m very happy to work with Simeone Masaba who was my player (at Police and SC Villa). I will teach him what he needs to know and the experience he will get from me will take him far. The good thing is that he is already with the national U-20 (Hippos) so he stands to become a better coach,” Timbe, who penned a one-year contract at the Nakawa based side, said of his auxiliary.

Munaaba in charge

There are more positive vibes from the four-time Uganda premier league champions’ camp with former club left-back and skipper Allan Munaaba now elevated to the role of acting CEO. He replaces Henry Mayeku whose one-year contract expired.

“It is quite a challenge though I have been in the sports business and now have a great deal of administrative experience. I will set the train in motion, “ said Munaaba, who has been serving as the finance officer at the club. He was part of the last URA side to play on the continent and will coincidentally be in full charge when they take on Masry.

“We have already started a close and thorough study of our opponents so as to get the right tactical approach to both legs,” he emphasised.

