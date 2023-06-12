Time-barred Khalifa confident of building U-18 team chemistry

Coach Ayub Khalifa was Sunday re-appointed as the U-20 women's national football team, Queen Cranes, head coach ahead of the age group's 2024 World Cup qualifiers.

Uganda earned a bye for the first round that has just six teams but will start its campaign in October against Mozambique in the second round (32 teams) of the qualification process that has five rounds to determine the two that will represent the continent at the June 28 to July 8, 2024 finals in Fiji.

That, however, is the least of concerns for Khalifa now. He has been asked to work within the next 10 days on the U-18 girls' squad that will represent Uganda at the Cecafa Championships due in Nairobi from June 24 to July 8.

"We have little time but we have to use it to develop a structure that will compete and bring the championship home," Khalifa told Daily Monitor ahead of the national camp at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

"Fortunately, I have worked with some of the players in the past so we have reference points but everyone we summoned has a chance to prove that they can be in the final squad," added Khalifa who mainly summoned players from Uganda Martyrs High School - which won the Fufa Women Cup on Saturday, his own Kawempe Muslim and some from schools like Amus College, Mukono Parents, Rines and St. Noa SS - Zana which dominated the Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games.

Previous appointments



It is the second time he is being appointed as U-20 coach and that endorsement came on the back of an U-17 national team campaign that saw Uganda go all the way to the penultimate stage of that age group's World Cup qualifiers.

Unfortunately, the campaign was cancelled before the decisive encounter with Cameroon due to the Covid-19 world lockdown.

The last time out with the U-20s ended with disappointment as Khalifa and his team lost the Cecafa title at home to Ethiopia before being ousted from the 2022 World Cup qualifiers by perennial qualifier Ghana.

Khalifa had another crack last year with the U-17 side in a re-arranged qualification campaign for the 2022 World Cup but Ethiopia still edged the Teen Cranes on penalties after a 2-2 tie over two legs.

More tasks to come



The U-17 team is also about to embark on yet another World Cup qualification campaign but Fufa communications director Ahmed Hussein says the "evaluation of applicants is still ongoing".

Hussein also added that the executive will soon announce the head coach for the senior women's team Crested Cranes that is due to start the Olympics 2024 qualification campaign next month.

Meanwhile, Fufa announced in March that the U-20 and U-17 coaches will be assistant coaches on the senior team.

U-18 Squad Summoned for Cecafa