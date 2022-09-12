Timely preparations earn Vipers first leg advantage

It is often stated that for a team to succeed in African club competitions, preparations off the pitch should be able to match those on the pitch.

Vipers in that regard have tried to tick all the boxes as they make another attempt at reaching the groups stages of the Caf Champions League.

For a team that opted against taking part in continental club competitions when they first won the league title in 2010, the club has since grown in leaps and bounds.

Upon learning that they would play their away fixture against Olympic Real De Bangui in Congo Brazzaville rather than the Central African Republic, the team sent an advance team to the host country.





Unlike other times, club president Lawrence Mulindwa took matters into his own hands making the trip to the Central African Republic.

The same could not be said of their opponents however with Olympic Real De Bangui for whatever reason, reportedly arriving in batches to the Stade Alphonse Massemba-Débat, Brazzaville (Congo).

This forced the kick-off to be delayed by four hours before the game eventually started at 10.00pm Ugandan time on Saturday.

Still, Olympic Real De Bangui could only raise eight players for the start of the game allowing Vipers to coast to a 3-0 first leg advantage ahead of Saturday's return leg at the St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende.

“We would like to thank the Vipers management for the smooth arrangement of the journey. We came here before the hosts and that means everything was so organised. And we are so thankful because that has helped us win the game comfortably.

Substitute Abdu Lumala scored on his competitive debut to give Vipers the lead in first half added time.

Youngster Najib Yiga’s brilliantly struck shot made it two in the 55th minute before another debutant, Isa Mubiru added a third with three minutes on the clock to cap a fine evening for Robertinho Oliviera’s charges.

Younman’s injury aside, this will further be a pleasing night for Olviera who had travelled with a much changed side from that which won the league last season.

Striker Yunus Sentamu pulled out after failing to recover in time from malaria while Caesar Manzoki, Halid Lwalirwa and Bobosi have since been sold.