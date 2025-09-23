Timing a concern as Queen Cranes advance

After beating Namibia 2-0 in the second leg of their second round Fifa U-20 Women World Cup Qualifiers encounter on Monday at Fufa Stadium Kadiba, to advance 5-0 on aggregate, Uganda have to wait until Saturday to know their opponents for the penultimate round.

Uganda await the winner in the tie between Zambia and Burundi. The former won the first leg in Bujumbura last Friday 2-1 and hold the advantage as the second leg moves to Lusaka this weekend.

Uganda's coach Sheryl Botes believes Zambia will most likely advance but is also concerned that their potential third round tie comes in February next year. Suffice to note that the final qualification round comes in May while the final competition will happen in Poland in September.

"I would have preferred to play the next round much earlier (than the scheduled dates)," Botes said when asked how she looks at the five months between now and then.

"Maybe play it next month. Our league (Fufa Women Super League) starts soon (October 3), so the players would be in good shape (next month). However, in February, we will be coming off a rest period in January (as first round ends on December 14)

"But we have a plan. The players will probably be in camp in January. The game between Namibia and Zambia is different. Zambia play with speed, power, and stretch play, so they will be tougher competition," Botes explained. But she and some of the players will want to avenge last year's elimination by Zambia from the penultimate round of qualifiers to the 2024 Fifa U-17 World Cup.

Against Namibia, Uganda won the home leg at the same stadium 3-0 on Friday. But the home advantage continued as Namibia wanted to cut costs and also have no certified stadium at home, so they elected to have the second leg here.

Test of character

"Our focus was to win this match and see how the girls react after the first half we had on Friday (where both teams were tied at 0-0 at halftime).

"We wanted to see which of the girls has got the personality and character to do things we worked on," Botes added.

She had promised changes but made only three to the team that won in the first leg. Fullbacks Mariam Namataka of Amus College and Martha Babirye of El Cambio Academy made way for Sumaya Akanya of St. Mary Magdaline and Hasifah Patricia Namboozo of Makerere University.

Kampala Queens winger Muduwa, who came on as a halftime substitute to score the opener on Friday, started ahead of Amus' Dorine Aujat on the left flank. Namibia also made just one change with Jullita Berndt starting ahead of Joy Sweetness Goses.

Uganda were more organized than on Monday when everyone was trying to score. Muduwa still got Uganda's first goal in the 32nd minute on Monday.

Eight minutes later, Kawempe Muslim talisman Nabukenya, who had to do with a slightly deeper role than usual got the second.

More options

With the tie more than secure, Botes made four changes at halftime to test more players. Amus duo Angella Adeke and Zabinah Nambozo came on for St. Noa Girls' goalkeeper Lillian Nakirya and midfielder Imelda Kasemire. The Kawempe duo of Monica Nanono and Esther Nangendo also came on for Muduwa and St. Noa's attacking midfielder Patricia Nayiga.

"We are trying to change how the young girls play football. At least we no longer see the long balls without purpose. We want them to keep possession, come with the ball from defence into the middle third and see how we can get into final third of the opposition," Botes said.

Uganda indeed remained dominant even though the intensity was not as high as it was in the first half. Midway through the second half, She Corporate forward Mary Kantono replaced St. Noa forward Sylvia Kabene while for Namibia, Ndahafa Haitengi made way for Sheida Delany Job.

"We were much better today and managed to contain Uganda for long periods. We just lost a bit of concentration in a crucial moments and they got the goals. These girls are young and have lots of room for improvement but going forward, we want to build more combinations," Namibian coach Lukas Hashiti said.

Fifa U-20 Women World Cup

Caf Qualifiers - Second Round

First Leg: Uganda 3-0 Namibia

Second Leg: Namibia 0-2 Uganda