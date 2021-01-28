Tinkerman McKinstry miserably fails Chan test

By George Katongole More by this Author

Uganda’s meek exit from the on-going Championship of African Nations (Chan) in Cameroon left many regrets. But coach Johnathan McKinstry’s overthinking kept Uganda Cranes’ foot in the exit door.

McKinstry’s decision to switch from 4-4-2 to an unfamiliar 4-2-3-1 formation after the first goalless draw to Rwanda, left his players at a loss with only two successful attempts on goal.

The shift was primarily aimed at fielding a flexible side with wide players, Ibrahim Orit and Joackiam Ojera, although fast enough to make the grade, never made serious runs into the box. This backfired as the side lost 2-1 with Said Kyeyune’s thunderous shot the only worthy mention from the Ugandans.

The unstable ‘double pivot’ of Shafiq Kagimu and Tony Mawejje did not win enough balls leaving the defence overloaded. No wonder Paul Mbowa conceded an own goal.

A humiliating 5-2 loss to Morocco on Tuesday night did not only leave Uganda waiting for that elusive first escape from the group stages, it also left McKinstry facing more criticism than perhaps ever since his unveiling on that sunny Monday of September, 30 2019.

“A result far from expectations. We lost on details. We are going to do everything to beat Morocco. We had a good match, but we lost while showing great things. We must forget about this match against Togo. We can beat Morocco by correcting our mistakes,” McKinstry said after the humbling loss to the West African debutants.

Just when McKinstry appeared to have found an ideal shape, his team lacked assuredness when he made wholesome changes against Morocco bringing in six new players.

Advertisement

Against the Moroccans, the Cranes failed to adapt to the 4-1-4-1 formation by the North Africans.

In choosing to stick with a heavy-legged Denis Iguma on right back and an attack-minded Kagimu as holding midfielder, the defenders failed to deal with the pace of the Moroccans.

The defending raised eyebrows as McKinstry went against his team’s strengths and got so pre-occupied with a dangerous opponent.



Unstable squad

Throughout the whole tournament, McKinstry was never sure of his squad as only goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, defenders Aziz Kayondo and Mustafa Mujuzi as well as midfielder Shafiq Kagimu commanded starting berths in all three games in Douala.

Abdul Watambala and Paul Willa, for instance, played all 90 minutes against Rwanda, but were never fielded again.

In the opening game, Milton Karisa, who got injured, was used as the lead striker. Given the Northern Irishman had no faith in his attack, he used Shaban Muhammad in the second game, perhaps it was understandable. Then in the final game, he chose to field Brian Aheebwa, who struggled until he was replaced on 55 minutes.

“All these experiments would have been done in the pre-tournament matches they had,” a coach, who preferred anonymity said.

McKinstry option to leave last season’s top scorer Steven Mukwala as well as probably the best left back Disan Galiwango, will be hurting.

“Kagimu, a creative midfielder at his club level, played in the defensive midfield. I am worried if we can lose to South Sudan, McKinstry may become the worst coach in the last 20 years of Ugandan football. We must correct as soon as possible,” the coach added.

Some of McKinstry’s successful tinkering can be glossed over. Ojera and Orit’s introduction on the team helped high press work. But with Uganda failing to cross that frontier in Chan, leaves him under criticism.

“We leave empty-handed with a lot of regret, however we have a basis for working on the future,” McKinstry said.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com