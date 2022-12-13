Title challengers' day out in first round bend

Never in a long while has the StarTimes Uganda Premier League been too tense, close and all encompassing.

The first phase of the season has seen KCCA, Bul, Vipers and Wakiso Giants enjoy a seesaw jostle for the top spot on the table.

Morley Byekwaso's KCCA have the bragging rights at the moment, topping the log courtesy of their 25 points from 11 matches but face a sterner test this afternoon against Alex Isabirye's third placed Bul at the Fufa Technical Stadium in Njeru.

The Oil-makers, slightly two points adrift of the Kasasiro Boys, have established a daunting home form book that even got the visitors trembling.

"We are aware of the tricky opponents we are going to face.Their strikers rely on the crosses into the box and are very compact in defending.

"Bul are yet to lose at home and still benefit from the lessons they got from the Caf Confederation Cup and that implies we must try to be better," Byekwaso revealed.

Bul recovered from a slump with two telling victories over Wakiso Giants and Arua Hill and Isabirye views that as a threshold to keep the title fight.

"The Arua Hill away victory gives us belief that we can overcome KCCA that is one of the is one of the most organised teams in the league.

"Although we will miss key players ( defenders Ronald Otto, Walter Ochora, midfielder Ibrahim Mugulusi and forward Denis Mwemezi), we remain with a decent side that can do the job against KCCA ," Isabirye noted.

Odoch restless

Imagine welcoming free scoring Vipers at a time when you side barely scores, concedes for fun and is nursing a four-match losing streak.

That is the predicament that faces Express coach James Odoch's side, rooted tenth on the log with 14 points and a grasping for team cohesion and confidence.

"We have lost for games but the return of forward Allan Kayiwa and left-back Arthur Kigundu will give us strength in defence and attack.

"It is going to be a tough encounter but we need a positive result at all costs, " Odoch promised.

Second placed Vipers raid Wankulukuku Stadium on Tuesday mindful of the suspect away record but boosted by a possible return from injury of six-goal forward Yunus Sentamu who missed the 4-0 flattening of Onduparaka at Kitende last week.

At Kavumba Recreation Ground-Wakiso, Asaph Mwebaze's fast-rising Soltilo Bright Stars will test Wakiso Giants mental stake following the visitors' surprise 3-2 loss to Busoga United on Friday.

The Purple Sharks are fifth with 21 points from 12 matches while Bright Stars are seventh with 17 points this far.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Tuesday

Bul vs. KCCA, 2pm (Njeru) Live on FUFA TV

Express vs. Vipers, 4pm (Wankulukuku) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV