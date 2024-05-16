Title chasers to decide relegation dogfight

Express led Gaddafi 2-1 until the 78th minute of their Uganda Premier League clash on Wednesday.

If that result had remained the same until the end of the game, Gaddafi’s trip to Kitara today would've been reduced to a mere formality.

However, their fight from 2-1 down to win it 3-2 thanks to a late David Bagoole double, meant the red line will be drawn clearly after the end of the league this evening.

A day before, Muwadda Mawejje and Rashidi Faridi scored in the second half as UPDF came from a goal down to pick their first win over Maroons in eight years. That win gave them a lifeline to take their relegation fight to the final whistle.

Busoga United at 25 points, tied with Gaddafi but ahead on head-to-head and UPDF a point less are the three teams fighting relegation.

Arua Hill was relegated due to non-sporting reasons leaving the three to fight for the remaining slot for safety.

Permutations

On paper, the soldiers from Bombo have an easier fixture against Wakiso Giants away at the same time Busoga host title-chasing Bul as Gaddafi travel to Kitara.

However, they have to win their game and hope the Jinja duo lose on Saturday.

Gaddafi, on the other side have to win their game and hope Busoga lose to Bul. If both draw and UPDF fails to win, their poor head-to-head record with their neighbours will boot them out.

“This win restored our hope but the battle is still on because we have the same number of points with Busoga but we’re behind because of the [head-to-head] rule,” Gaddafi’s coach David Mutono said after their 3-2 win over the Red Eagles.

A rare scenario will occur if Busoga and Gaddafi lose but UPDF picks a point in Wakiso. That would mean all the three would end on 25 points.

Now, Busoga has a better head-to-head record over Gaddafi, the Soldier Boys have an advantage over UPDF. The latter have a better record over Busoga. That would mean the organisers will have to activate the other clauses for tie-breakers in the rules.

No brotherly love

Busoga can save themselves a lot of that mathematics if they stun Bul at Njeru.

Coach Abbey Kikomeko and about 11 key players in Bul crossed over from Busoga but their brothers at Bul have sworn not to spare the rod.

“A big number of our players came from Busoga but that is history now so, we have prepared them mentally to be professional because we still have a good chance of winning the league,” Bul’s assistant coach James Magala warned their neighbours.