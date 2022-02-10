Title-chasing duo pull away

Vipers and KCCA put some distance between themselves and the chasing pack in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League title race yesterday.

KCCA beat a direct opponent for the title, edging third-placed URA 1-0 at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo for a first win over the visitors in four years. Vipers had earlier set the tone with a come-from-behind 3-1 victory over Bul. Patrick Kaddu scored with an innocuous back heel flick in the second minute at Lugogo after URA failed to clear a corner.

That result lifted the Kasasiro Boys to 35 points thereby staying one behind leaders Vipers. The tax collectors are third on 28.

At Bugembe, The Venoms fell behind when Walter Ochora gave mid-table Bul a 20th minute lead.

The response was swift. Youngster Najib Yiga scored twice inside the first half to ensure normal service.

His first goal came from a shot outside the box whereas the second was a tap-in off a Cesar Manzoki assist. Striker Yunus Ssentamu wrapped up the scoring on 89 minutes, tapping in a Denis Mwemezi pass, to take his season tally to nine.

Only URA’s Steven Mukwala (11 goals) and Manzoki (10) have scored more after 16 games this season.

Bul remain seventh on 26 points. Aware of the Vipers’ result, coach Morley Byekwaso knew his side had to respond promptly.

Before kick-off, Byekwaso had justified why re-signed Kaddu started for a second successive game.

“Patrick is a very senior player. He commands the team,” Byekwaso said. The 13-time champions dominated large spells of the first half and should have scored more in their first victory over URA since 2018 when handed out a 7-2 drubbing. URA improved tremendously in the second, making a loud penalty appeal while Kaddu wasted a one-on-one opportunity.