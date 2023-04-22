Title chasing Jogoos first in Mayanja's firing line

Jackson Mayanja needs no introduction to Ugandan football folklore. A diamond in his heyday. A treasure to KCCA, a player.

Many times in Mayanja’s playing days, he was a centrepiece. The pinnacle of that came in 1997.

He scored his most memorable league goal in a title decider against SC Villa to win his second league title.

They won 2-0 as Mayanja finished joint top-scorer with Umeme’s Charles Ogwang on 18 goals.

So much water has passed under the bridge but the once-mercurial player has never left the limelight. Sunday is no different at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Mayanja takes charge of KCCA, 19 years after his last spell at the club, against rivals SC Villa in a potential StarTimes Uganda Premier League title decider.

As an interim coach till June, the job is simple – put out the fire created by the unceremonious resignation of Morley Byekwaso seven days ago.

That fallout was preceded by a three-match winless streak. This blip has now ballooned to four games after Badru Kaddu’s side lost 2-0 at URA on Wednesday.

Though KCCA remained second on 38 points, five behind leaders SC Villa, there isn’t anything to suggest that they are on the right trajectory.

They are a side that struggles to grab goals and defend and lack a proper identity.

There is not much Mayanja can change in a few days. However, restoring confidence is a good start.

He can also empower off-colour stars like Allan Okello, Brian Mato and Muhammad Shaban to be the match winners they should be.

Villa, themselves got kicked in the gut this week with the shock 1-0 loss to sixth-placed Arua Hill.

That ended a nine-match unbeaten streak for coach Jackson Magera.

They will be desperate to get on another winning band quickly to aid their unexpected title charge.

Vengeance

That Villa gaffer Jackson Magera worked at KCCA during Mike Mutebi's illustrious reign will also add spice to the showdown.

KCCA trounced Villa 3-0 in the first leg in Lira and avenging that would make a real statement of intent.

"We lost concentration in the first 15 minutes against Arua Hill and we were punished.

"I know KCCA will be mentally improved on Sunday and the players will fight to impress Mayanja. That said, this is a match we can't afford to lose," Magera said.

In eight-goal hero Charles Bbaale, the visitors have a forward that will probe KCCA's feeble backline all evening.

StarTimes Uganda Premier league

Sunday fixtures

Wakiso Giants vs. Onduparaka, 2pm (Wakiso) Live on Fufa TV

KCCA vs. SC Villa, 4pm (Lugogo) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

