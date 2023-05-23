Too close to call in tight UPL finish

You blink, you lose. That is the summarized picture of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League with two matchdays left.

Vipers, leading with a healthy 22 goal difference, feel it can only take something gargantuan to knock them off their perch.

Second-placed KCCA and SC Villa in third, all tied on 49 points with Vipers after 26 matches, may beg to differ.

The jury is out on Tuesday in Wankulukuku, Njeru and Jinja.

Alex Isabirye takes Vipers to Fufa Technical Center to face his former side Bul that are yet to attain victory in 12 outings.

It will be an emotional reunion at the same venue that Isabirye and the multitudes of Bul fans shed tears as he binned them for Vipers in January.

He has since reignited the Venoms' fortunes as they inch closer to a maiden cup and league double while his successor Simeone Masaba stares at blues.

All said, the contest remains a potential banana skin even when Vipers forwards Milton Karisa, Yunus Sentamu, Abubakar Lawal, Cromwell Rwothomio and midfielder Bright Anukani have rediscovered their scoring boots.

Mayanja back but..

At the Kakindu Stadium, KCCA will welcome back coach Jackson Mayanja from a two-match suspension over verbal artillery.

Under interim boss Charles Ssenyange, KCCA drew with Express and beat Bul 1-0 but the languid style of play remained a pertinent concern not even Mayanja can address in the last two matches.

The first round 2-1 victory over third-from-bottom Busoga United that is yet to fend off relegation fears, may boost KCCA before the final game against Soltilo Bright Stars on Saturday at the Omondi Stadium.

Having shocked Arua Hill 4-1 in Barifa on the road over the weekend, Busoga United coach Afan Ikoba would cherish getting KCCA's scalp at home, just like they did to Vipers in December.

Jogoos lurking

Up to now few give Jackson Magera's SC Villa the deserved attention in the tightly contested race.

They may do it at their own peril because the Jogoos' last two matches - Blacks Power (Tuesday) and URA (Saturday) are at Wankulukuku.

The inferior goal difference - nine - may not deter the record league winners from giving it their best in an atypical season that is too close to call.

Blacks Power's journey in the top division entirely depends on devouring the Jogoos, lest they join already relegated Onduparaka with 23 points from 26 matches.

Villa forwards Charles Bbaale and Travis Mutyaba must provide the goals early when faced with a desperate Lira based side clutching on straws.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Tuesday, 4pm

Bul vs. Vipers, Fufa Technical Center-Njeru

SC Villa vs. Blacks Power, Wankulukuku

Soltilo Bright Stars vs. Arua Hill, Kavumba

URA vs.Gaddafi, Lugazi

Busoga United vs. KCCA, Kakindu

REMAINING MATCHES



Vipers

Bul vs. Vipers

Vipers vs. Busoga United

KCCA

Busoga United vs. KCCA

KCCA vs. Bright Stars

SC Villa