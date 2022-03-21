Tooro kingdom uses Masaza cup tournament to fight HIV/AIDs

The long awaited Tooro Kingdom Masaza cup has finally kicked off, with the tournament attracting nine counties that make the kingdom.

The first of its kind after Covid-19 lockdown, the tournament officially started on Sunday with the official match opening between Bunyagabu county playing against Kibale County at Kibiito playground.

The kingdom prime minister, Mr Bernard Tungakwo, said this year's Masaza cup tournament was organized with the help of telecom giant MTN, who are the biggest sponsor because the king (Rukirabasaija Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV) wanted to use sports as a platform to create awareness against the spread of HIV/AIDs.

In 2016, King Oyo was named UNAIDs ambassador in the fight against the virus and he has been on the frontline to end the scourge by 2030.

He said the kingdom partnered with Uganda Aids Commission to ensure that they help in testing all the people to know their HIV/AIDS status and those found positive linked to care.

King Oyo who was expected to grace the Masaza cup tournament but he delegated Tungakwo.

Tungakwo was accompanied by Bunyangabu county chairperson, Ms Peace Mutuuzo who doubles as minister for gender and culture.

Played games

In the opening match in group A, which had three teams, Bunyagabu county won 2-1 against Kibale. Norman Namanya and Patrick Musinguzi helped Bunyagabu County to get their first win while Ivan Ahereza scored for Kibale County.

The second match, in the same group stage, Kibale County won its second game 1-0 against Kitagwenda County.

Mr Wandera Michael, the sports minister Tooro kingdom, said the winner will walk away with Shs 5 million and a trophy, while the first runner up will get Shs 3 million. The third-placed team will get Shs 1.5 million while the fourth team will be given Shs 500,000.

The Masaza cup finals will be played on April 15, a day beforethe king celebrates his 30th birthday.

Tooro Kingdom has nine counties that include, Ntoroko, Kibale, Bunyangabu, Kitagwenda, Mwenge North, Mwenge South, Kyaka, Fort Portal and Burahya.