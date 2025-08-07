Tooro KingdomMasaza Cup semi-final set as three former champions’ clash

The fourth edition of the Tooro Kingdom MTN Masaza Cup has reached the semi-final stage, following the conclusion of the group phase on Sunday. The final group stage match saw Mwenge South win 3-0 over hosts Mwenge North, securing their place in the semi-finals.

This year’s tournament, which kicked off on August 8, featured nine counties from Tooro Kingdom, divided into three groups. Now, only four teams remain in the running for the prestigious title, with finals scheduled for September 7.

The semi-final lineup includes Kyaka County, who advanced as the best-placed runner-up with four points from Group A, finishing just behind group leaders Fort Portal, who also collected four points but topped the group on goal difference.

In Group B, defending champions Burahya County secured qualification after finishing top with six points. Group C saw Mwenge South, the 2023 champions, progress after finishing first with four points.

Mr. Micheal Wandera, the Kingdom’s Deputy Sports Minister, confirmed the semi-final matchups with games to continue next Sunday 10TH August.

He said Fort Portal will face Burahya, while Kyaka will take on Mwenge South. The semi-finals will be played over two legs, with the first leg scheduled for Sunday, August 10th. Fort Portal will host Burahya in that opening tie.

Mwenge South entered Sunday’s clash against Mwenge North with just one point and needing a win to progress.

Mwenge North, leading Group C with three points, only needed a draw to secure qualification but failed to hold off a determined Mwenge South side.

Joseph Kayondo gave Mwenge South an early lead in the first half. Kavuma Abbey extended the lead with a well-timed header in the 80th minute, and Ismael Namutala sealed the victory with a stoppage-time goal in the 90th minute.

This result echoed the outcome of their 2023 semi-final meeting, where Mwenge South also eliminated Mwenge North, winning 2-0 in the second leg after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Familiar rivals

Of the four teams that have reached the semi-finals, three are former champions of the MTN Tooro Kingdom Masaza Cup. Fort Portal, last year’s finalists, will be looking for redemption after narrowly losing to Burahya in the 2024 final, which ended 4-3 on penalties following 1-1 draw in the 90 minutes.

In a highly anticipated rematch, Fort Portal will host Burahya in the first leg of the semi-finals on August 10th and the second leg will be on August 24th. The clash rekindles one of the tournament’s most competitive rivalries.

The second semi-final features Kyaka, the 2022 inaugural champions, up against Mwenge South, who lifted the trophy in 2023. The two sides last met in the 2023 final, where Mwenge South edged Kyaka 2-1 in a tightly contested encounter to be crowned champions.

Kyaka will first host Mwenge South on 17th August in the first leg, while the second leg will be played on 31st August.

The finals after the semi-finals will be played on 7th September at Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal City.

This year’s Masaza Cup comes with a major financial boost from Sponsor MTN-Uganda, the football champions will walk away with Shs12 m, a significant increase from last year’s Shs7.5m.

The runners-up will earn Shs6m, up from Shs5m, while the third and fourth-placed teams will pocket Shs4m and Shs3m, respectively.

In the newly introduced netball competition, the winning team will claim Shs5m. The runners-up will receive Shs2.5m, the third-placed team Shs1.5m, and the fourth-placed team Shs1m.