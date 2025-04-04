Tooro, Olila in relegation six-pointer

Tooro Queens have gone from winning just once in 11 first round games of the 2024/25 Finance Trust Bank Fufa Women Super League (FTBFWSL) to winning three of the five played so far in the second round.

Rines SS, Lady Doves, and She Maroons have been defeated and a point collected at Makerere University to propel them just a point above the relegation places – now occupied by Olila High School (14 points) and hapless Wakiso Hill (five) – on the 12-team log.

Only leaders Kampala Queens and Uganda Martyrs, who have risen from a relegation scrap to fifth place, have performed better in this round. KQ have won all five while Martyrs have won four losing to only the leaders.

Coach Rogers Ayesiga’s Tooro, who are level on points with She Corporate, host Soroti-based Olila on Saturday and will be beaming with confidence as all three sides battle to stay in the topflight league to which they were promoted at the start of the season.

Olila, who won the reverse fixture 3-1 at home, are not in bad form either. They have won once and drawn three times in the second round. They could have been at least two clear of Tooro and Corporate if they had not been fined three points for missing two games in the first round.

Grace Aluka is back after leaving in 2022 and is finding her scoring touch once again. Olila will expect her to inspire them against a rising tide.

No one is safe

Meanwhile, She Corporate welcome back Jesca Namande from injury but she finds them in a tough place – having collected just one point in the last four games. On Sunday, they host She Maroons, who have blown hot and cold all season – going from beating Kawempe Muslim away to losing to Tooro at home.

Martyrs travel to Kabaka Kyabaggu on Saturday to play Rines, who have managed just a point, from their last six games. Rines seems to have changed strategy from previous seasons, where they were the team to beat in the second round.

After collecting 17 points from the first round, they feel safe from relegation squabbles but if fortunes do not change, it will not be long until they are dragged back in it.

Elsewhere, Wakiso Hill still have 18 points to play for, so they are yet to be considered relegation fodder. But with their form – the only side yet to win a match after 16 matches – one cannot be blamed for thinking they are only playing to honour their remaining fixtures as they await life in the second tier FTB Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL) next season.

They host Makerere University, who have drawn thrice and won once in the last five, on Sunday.

Masindi curse

Kawempe Muslim have lost in their last two trips to Masindi-based side Lady Doves, whom they visit again on Saturday. Kawempe are already eight points behind KQ. Fortunately for them, they can close the gap and pile pressure as KQ’s fixture with Amus was moved to April 30.

FTBFWSL Table

Team P W D L F A PTS

Kampala Queens 16 12 4 0 28 3 40

Kawempe Muslim 16 9 5 2 22 10 32

Amus College 15 7 6 2 22 14 27

Lady Doves 15 8 2 5 23 13 26

Uganda Martyrs 16 6 4 6 12 12 22

Makerere University 16 4 7 5 12 14 19

She Maroons 16 4 7 5 7 9 19

Rines SS 16 5 3 8 15 24 18

She Corporate 16 3 6 7 8 13 15

Tooro Queens 16 4 3 9 11 19 15

Olila HS 16 3 8 5 8 17 14

Wakiso Hill 16 0 5 11 4 27 5

FTBFWSL Fixtures – Saturday, 10am

Tooro Queens vs. Olila HS

Rines SS vs. Uganda Martyrs

Lady Doves vs. Kawempe Muslim

Sunday, 10am

Wakiso Hill vs. Makerere University

She Corporate vs. She Maroons